Dorinda Medley Tragically Lost Her Second Husband in 2011

Dorinda also referred to Richard when she announced that she was leaving RHONY in August 2020, saying that the show had been a great help in coping with the loss of her beloved partner. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way,” she said.

Say what you want about Dorinda, but she will always keep Richard close to her heart.