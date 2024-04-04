Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Dorinda Medley Spills Which ‘RHONY’ Star Makes the Biggest Blue Stone Manor Mess (EXCLUSIVE) Dorinda Medley said her ‘RHONY’ co-star needs some “disinfecting, wiping, maybe stain removal” after a Blue Stone Manor visit. By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 3 2024, Published 8:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On both shows, Dorinda exposed her home to her fellow Bravolebrities. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Dorinda admitted some of the ‘wives she brought to her abode were tidier houseguests than others.

Source: Getty Images Dorinda Medley (far left) with Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley said one particular ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star is messier than others.

Dorinda’s home, Blue Stone Manor, has been etched in the minds of RHONY fans alike since she debuted it in Season 7. The estate has been the destination for arguments, early cast trip departures, and wild accusations about one another’s sex life.

While promoting her partnership with Clorox, which came just in time for Blue Stone Manor’s spring cleaning, Dorinda admitted that hosting her friends for RHONY and RHUGT has had its fair share of messy moments.

However, she said that, despite the occasional clogged toiled, courtesy of Ramona Singer, the Housewife who needs the disinfecting wipes the most is Sonja Morgan.

“I'll tell you who's incredibly neat as a pin: Ramona and Luann are neat as pins,” Dorinda said before answering our somewhat “messy” question. “Sonja can sometimes be a little messy, but we love her so much, and it's just part of her wackiness. With Sonja, you’ve got to do a little [more] disinfecting, wiping, maybe stain removal.”

Source: Clorox

Despite messy houseguests, Dorinda said she would love another ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ at the manor.

Though Dorinda hasn’t had the best time with houseguests during Blue Stone Manor’s entirety (Vicki Gunvalson would like to enter the chat), she’s never been one to turn down a chance to host. She also said she and her devoted housekeeper, Len, keep her home guest-friendly by “constantly cleaning, resetting, refreshing,” and “wiping down” everything in the colossal home.

Dorinda told us one group she wouldn’t mind hosting again is the one selected for Peacock’s Ultimate Girls Trip. While “all people are welcome” at the Manor, the Dorobics instructor said she would be open to hosting more former and current ‘wives across the franchise.

“I would love to do another Ultimate Girls Trip up there with a new kind of group of new girls,” she said. “Some people may be from the West Coast. I think the audience misses it, and it serves as such an incredible film set, and people love it.”

Whether there will be another trip to Blue Stone Manor for RHUGT has yet to be determined; Dorinda, who is single, said she would like to see another, more personal guest soon.