'Ransom Canyon' Star Jack Schumacher Shuts Down 'Yellowstone' Comparisons (EXCLUSIVE) "I think if you're a fan of 'Yellowstone,' you're absolutely going to be a fan of 'Ransom,' too," Jack Schumacher told 'Distractify.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 17 2025, 5:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Grab your remote because your next binge-worthy ride is here! From creator April Blair comes Ransom Canyon, a romance-charged Western drama where love, loss, and loyalty are all up for grabs. Set against the Texas Hill Country, the Netflix series follows three rival ranching families tangled in high-stakes battles for control of the land.

Article continues below advertisement

The buzz around Ransom Canyon is already galloping across social media, and naturally, folks are drawing comparisons to the modern Western giant, Yellowstone. In an interview with Distractify, star Jack Schumacher acknowledged the comparisons to Yellowstone but emphasized that Ransom Canyon stands firmly on its own.

Source: Netflix Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey in 'Ransom Canyon.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schumacher weighed in on the 'Ransom Canyon' and 'Yellowstone' comparisons.

During our conversation with Jack Schumacher, who plays Yancy Grey in Ransom Canyon, we couldn't avoid the obvious question: The inevitable comparisons to Yellowstone. Thankfully, he was candid and thoughtful in addressing the topic, even explaining how the Netflix original sets itself apart and brings something fresh to the table.

"This is, I think, one of the most important questions," he shared. "Obviously, you see the trailer, [and if] you're a big fan of Yellowstone, you're like, 'Oh, are they just trying to do, you know, another version of Yellowstone?' I think the great thing about Ransom is that it is its own thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Jack went on to explain that after watching a few episodes, fans will quickly realize that Ransom Canyon isn't just another Yellowstone imitation. While both TV shows share a Western setting and dramatic storylines, Ransom Canyon takes a different approach by diving into steamy romances and personal relationships, rather than trying to replicate what's already been done in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

For this, Jack expressed his gratitude for being part of a project that has its own unique identity and doesn't "try to be a copy of something else." Nevertheless, the Ransom Canyon heartthrob was also quick to express admiration for Taylor Sheridan's hit show and franchise.