Jack Schumacher Would Absolutely Return for 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE) "I hope that we get to do this for many seasons... if I'm not killed off or something!" By Allison DeGrushe Published April 17 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET

Saddle up, y'all — Netflix's latest romantic Western series, Ransom Canyon, is here and ready to rope you in for a binge-watching spree! Based on the beloved book series of the same name, this steamy show centers on the tangled lives of cowboys and cowgirls deep in the heart of Texas Hill Country.

With Season 1 now streaming on Netflix, viewers are already chompin' at the bit for news about a second season. And while the future's still up in the air, actor Jack Schumacher told Distractify he's more than ready to ride back into Ransom Canyon for Season 2!

Source: Netflix

Jack Schumacher said he would love to return for a potential 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2.

As of now, Netflix hasn't greenlit Ransom Canyon for Season 2. But, hey, don't hang up your hat just yet — the show hasn't been canceled either! Since it's still very fresh on the platform, the streaming giant is likely keeping an eye on viewership numbers and social media buzz before making any big decisions.

Despite this, it's clear the cast is more than ready to return — especially Jack Schumacher, who portrays the mysterious hunk Yancy Grey. When Distractify asked if he'd come back for Season 2, Jack exclaimed, "Oh, my god, yeah!"

Source: Netflix

"I think everyone on the cast and the crew [would come back]," he added. "We all were very aware of how lucky we were to have the team that we had. ... I mean, sometimes you hear horror stories about casts who hate each other. I'm lucky — I've been lucky to never have that experience. But, I mean, it really did, it sounds cliché, but like become a family."