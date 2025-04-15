Jack Schumacher Dishes on the "Gorgeous" Filming Locations of 'Ransom Canyon' (EXCLUSIVE) "It made the whole experience feel fuller," Jack shared. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 15 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Eoin Macken as Davis and Josh Duhamel

Giddy up, y'all! As the Western genre continues to grow in popularity, Netflix is saddling up with its own steamy entry: Ransom Canyon. Created by April Blair, this new romantic Western series weaves together the tangled lives of three ranching families, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Texas Hill Country.

The show has already garnered plenty of buzz — not just for its drama-filled plotlines but also for its alleged similarities to Yellowstone. But beyond the comparisons, many people are especially intrigued by the series' stunning setting. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jack Schumacher — who portrays the mysterious hunk Yancy Grey — dished on all things Ransom Canyon, including where it was filmed.

Where was 'Ransom Canyon' filmed?

During our conversation, Jack Schumacher revealed to Distractify that Ransom Canyon was primarily filmed at Netflix's studio in Albuquerque, N.M. The streaming giant has called Albuquerque home since 2018, operating out of a massive complex that includes 12 sound stages, production offices, and an expansive backlot, according to Deadline.

But thankfully, the magic of Ransom Canyon isn't confined to the soundstage. Jack shared that many of the show's sweeping exterior shots were captured on ranches "about an hour or so" outside of Santa Fe. "It's a really gorgeous area," Jack gushed. "And when you're out riding a horse through this scenic ranch, it's easy to sort of feel like you're really there with the characters."

As it turns out, Albuquerque has a deep-rooted history in the industry. Major productions like Breaking Bad and Stranger Things Season 4 were also filmed in the city — something Jack found out while on set. "When we were shooting, everyone was just like, 'Oh yeah, they shot, True Grit here.' And I'm like, 'Get out!' So, super cool stuff, super cool locations. It was just a blast."