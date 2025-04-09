Spencer Dutton Fathered a Second Child in '1923,' and Fans Have Questions Perhaps Spencer's second son will get some screen time in an upcoming prequel. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 8 2025, 10:40 p.m. ET Source: Paramount

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of 1923. After fans tuned in for the final episode of 1923 Season 2, the prequel to the hit series Yellowstone, they were hit with a rollercoaster of emotions. Among the major ups and downs was the heartbreaking loss of Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer). Her love story with Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) unfolded in Season 1, and while fans were holding out hope for a swift and lengthy reunion, it came toward the end of Season 2.

Sadly, it was short-lived, leaving some viewers feeling disappointed. Losing Alexandra was tough to watch, but the Season 2 finale also dropped a bombshell that’s got fans scrambling to piece together what it means for the future of the series and its spin-offs. Spencer fathered a second child after the first with Alexandra, but who is this child, and what happened to them?

Who is Spencer Dutton's other son in '1923'?

Source: Paramount

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 dropped a major twist in the Season 2 finale when it revealed that Spencer Dutton fathered a second child after his wife, Alexandra, passed away. However, details about this second son are sparse, leaving fans with more questions than answers. His name, background, and what happened to him remain a mystery, which the production team may have left out intentionally.

With 1944 and 2024 both greenlit by Paramount, there’s a good chance Spencer’s second son could play a significant role in one of the upcoming spin-offs. Fans are already speculating how his story might unfold as the Dutton family legacy continues to grow.

Source: Paramount

What happened to Spencer Dutton's wife, Alexandra?

In the 1923 Season 2 finale, fans finally saw Spencer and Alexandra reunite in the freezing wilderness after she was left stranded. A couple had offered Alexandra a ride to the Dutton Ranch, but a blizzard struck, and the couple tragically succumbed to hypothermia, leaving her alone to fend for herself.

This series, 1923, was the bomb! Scenery, costumes, acting, cast, storyline, and tears!

Watch if you haven't!

1944 in the works for next year!!! 💥 #1923SeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/bH2rnC4IgR — anne c (@Anne8065) April 7, 2025

Far from the ranch, Alexandra struggled to survive in the brutal cold until Spencer eventually found her. Fans were treated to the emotional reunion they'd been waiting for, and yes, that kiss was everything!

Spencer and Alexandra managed to board a train, where she was treated for severe frostbite. Just when it seemed like a happy ending was possible, things took a tragic turn. Alexandra, who was pregnant with Spencer’s first child, made the heartbreaking decision to forgo the necessary surgery to amputate her legs and arm. She explained to Spencer, "How can I raise a child with stubs for feet and clubs for hands?"

Sadly, she passed away, leaving Spencer to raise their son alone. And so, John Dutton II was born, Spencer’s first son, who would later become the father of John Dutton III (played by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone). That would essentially make Spencer the great-grandfather of John Dutton III.

The series finale of 1923 was perfect. Taylor Sheridan nailed it. They all said it would be great and beautiful and it was. Just under 2 hrs, brilliant. pic.twitter.com/SwnZFItoCI — Mr. Murphy (@MrMurphy04) April 6, 2025