Brandon Sklenar Is Dating a Personal Trainer and Nutritionist — All About Her Hint: It's not one of his co-stars, despite the rumors. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 30 2024, 5:04 p.m. ET

Actor Brandon Sklenar is quite private when it comes to his love life, keeping the woman he's dating — or was dating, as it’s unclear if he’s currently single — out of the spotlight. Brandon has been romantically linked to someone outside of the entertainment industry, which might be for the best given the challenges of Hollywood relationships.

That said, he hasn’t completely hidden her away, as he brought her to a few events, including the world premiere of It Ends With Us on Aug. 6, 2024. So, who is the lucky lady Brandon is (or was) dating?

Who is Brandon Sklenar dating?

Source: Mega

Brandon has been dating Courtney Salviolo for several years, with rumors of their relationship starting around 2022, though they may have gotten together earlier. Courtney is a personal trainer, nutritionist, and wellness coach, according to her Instagram bio.

While she isn’t very active on social media, she occasionally posts workout routines or highlights from her clients' training sessions. In a post from December 2023, Courtney mentioned being a fan of plyometric exercises and incorporating box jumps into her workouts. Given Brandon's fit physique, fitness may be something the couple has in common.

Although there’s been no official word of Brandon and Courtney splitting, Courtney has removed posts that featured the two together, including a few throwback videos she once shared on Instagram. This has led to speculation that they’ve either parted ways or chosen to keep their personal lives entirely private.

One possible reason for their discretion could be the backlash surrounding It Ends With Us. Since Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, public opinion has been divided. Some support Blake and her allegations, while others side with Justin, accusing Blake of trying to salvage her reputation by placing blame where it doesn’t belong.

Brandon, who has publicly supported Blake, has faced criticism, including accusations of "mansplaining" domestic violence issues. This controversy may have brought unwanted attention to Courtney, prompting the couple to remove online content and carefully distance their public association.

However, they were spotted together at the amfAR Las Vegas party on Nov. 22, 2024, at the Wynn in Las Vegas. This suggests they might still be very much an item despite the speculation.

Who else has Brandon Sklenar dated?

Unlike some celebrities who are open books — or at least share glimpses of their lives on social media — Brandon prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. His Instagram content is primarily work-related or features photos of himself, leaving little insight into the women he dated before Courtney entered the picture.