'It Ends With Us' Star Brandon Sklenar Accused of "Mansplaining" Domestic Violence Issues "Not Brandon Sklenar gaslighting, mansplaining to survivors and victims about domestic violence," one fan wrote on X. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 21 2024, 3:19 p.m. ET

Just when you think the It Ends With Us cast drama couldn't get any crazier, another twist emerges! On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Brandon Skelnar broke his silence, taking to Instagram to show his support for his controversial co-star, Blake Lively.

Brandon defended the Gossip Girl actress, claiming she was unfairly villainized throughout the press tour. While comments were turned off on the actor's Instagram post, fans voiced their criticism elsewhere, accusing him of "mansplaining" how women should feel.



Brandon Sklenar has been accused of mansplaining in his statement supporting Blake Lively.

The response to Brandon's statement has been largely unfavorable, with many accusing the 1923 actor of labeling women who criticized Blake and It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover as bullies. There's also a belief that the film was poorly promoted — fans argue it was marketed as a rom-com rather than a domestic abuse survival story.

Some also believe that Blake used the movie as a platform to promote her haircare line instead of addressing the issue of domestic violence. "Not Brandon Sklenar gaslighting, mansplaining to survivors and victims about domestic violence," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "If Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar believed so strongly in the message about domestic violence, why couldn't they promote It Ends With Us properly?"

A second X user penned, "A word salad of literally nothing, like, where was this sense of responsibility when this movie was being promoted as a romcom?? No one wanted Brandon Sklenar's forced apology, everybody [wants] it from Blake and Colleen."

"Did Brandon Sklenar basically [call] other women bullies in his statement?" a third person wondered. "All because they wanted an actress who was representing that community of survivors to do so respectfully. Without promoting her own self-interest."

Someone else shared, "Brandon does not get it. Blake is doing more self-promo, or lightly talking about DV, [than] the message of this film. Her actions towards OTHER WOMEN make it hard to believe she is a champion of all women. "

Brandon said fans were "vilifying" the women involved in 'It Ends With Us.'

In a detailed Instagram statement on Aug. 20, Brandon said the women involved in the It Ends With Us film adaptation "stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves."

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about," he said. He expressed that the online negativity is "disheartening," emphasizing that behind-the-scenes drama should not overshadow the film's intentions.