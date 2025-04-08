Kyle Dunnigan Is the Man Behind Elon Musk on the 'Kill Tony' Netflix Special The actor behind the role has been doing impersonations for years. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Given how off-the-wall our political reality has been over the last few months, effectively satirizing it can be difficult. Any attempt to satirize it, though, has to come with some role for Elon Musk, who has become one of the most important people inside of the Trump administration outside of Trump himself.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's first Netflix special Kill Tony features one such attempt to satirize the Tesla CEO. After watching the special, many want to know more about the man playing Musk. Here's what we know.



Who plays Elon Musk on 'Kill Tony'?

Kyle Dunnigan is playing Musk in the first Kill Tony special. To really get into the role, Dunnigan dressed in all black and wore Musk's signature all-black Make America Great Again hat. After being welcomed to the show, Dunnigan's Musk says, "Yeah, yeah. Comedy's back, you know? The left, you know, they tried to make it illegal. So uncool."

Dunnigan was playing Musk during a segment where comedian Ari Matti was given one minute to impress Hinchcliffe and his panel, which included Joe Rogan. During the segment, Matti and Dunnigan's Musk discussed which body parts they most like on women, and Rogan seemed to be in a quiet panic about whether it was a good idea to appear on this show (it probably wasn't, Joe).

Who is Kyle Dunnigan?

Kyle is a comic actor who has worked in Hollywood for years, appearing in shows like Reno 911! and Inside Amy Schumer. His bio describes him as an "Emmy, Peabody, and Writer’s Guild Award winning comedy writer." He makes regular appearances on The Howard Stern Show and the Adam Corolla Podcast, where he does impressions. As a stand-up comic, he has also appeared as a guest on Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.



'Kill Tony' is controversial because of Hinchcliffe's politics.

If you've never heard of Hinchcliffe or Kill Tony, which was a podcast before it became a Netflix series, you may have heard of Hinchcliffe because of the overtly racist jokes he made at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden before the 2024 election. The joke that received the most attention was one where he said that Puerto Rico was a "floating island of garbage."

After Trump won the election, Hinchcliffe clinched a deal to take his podcast to Netflix, a move that was seen at the time as an attempt by Netflix to appeal to a more conservative audience. Who knows whether that attempt will work, but in the first episode, Dunnigan may have stolen a lot of focus with his Elon Musk impersonation.