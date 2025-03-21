Cynthia Bailey Talks Acting, “Manifesting” a Role on ‘The White Lotus’ (EXCLUSIVE) "I'm just on the edge of my seat the whole time. So I think that would be an amazing, amazing opportunity for me." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 21 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Max/Mega

Whether she's competing to be the next Top Chef against Dorit Kemsley or gagging us in the press by unexpectedly going public with her beau after a year of keeping their love under wraps, Cynthia Bailey loves keeping us guessing. Her resume already spoke for itself when she decided to make a longtime dream come true. In what she calls her "third act," the model and The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet has embraced her inner thespian in recent years.

Decades after guest roles on The Cosby Show and Heavy D's "Nuttin But Love" music video, Cynthia proved her starpower, starring as Maxine in her first leading role in Who's Cheating Who? She said playing the role of Maxine gave her the "validation" she needed to continue fostering her craft. Now that Cyn is happily on the SAG side of things, she told Distractify, in partnership with Rao's Homemade, that she already has her eyes set on fulfilling her dream of being on streaming dynamo The White Lotus.

Source: NBCUniversal

Cynthia Bailey said guest starring on 'White Lotus' would be an "amazing opportunity."

Cynthia told us her dream is to check into one of The White Lotus' illustrious resorts. The Bravolebrity said the HBO miniseries is among the shows she's "obsessed" with and is putting it out there that she could accept a call from the show's team whenever they need her.

"I'm really obsessed with the White Lotus right now. And I would love, love. Manifesting and putting it out there, please call me," Cynthia professed. "I would love to get a role on White Lotus." The model said the HBO show is good from beginning to end, stating, "the writing is amazing, the show is amazing." "I never know what's going to happen," she added. "I'm just on the edge of my seat the whole time. So I think that would be an amazing, amazing opportunity for me."

Cynthia said being a "friend of" on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' gives her space to focus on her acting roles.

Cynthia is well on her way to booking a role on White Lotus, as her acting resume has only increased with time. In addition to her movie roles, she's appeared on several hit TV shows, including episodes of BMF and The Upshaws. Still, most Housewives fans will always leave the door open for her to give us a "chile" here and there, and Cynthia said she's grateful for the space to chase her dreams and keep the fans entertained.

"I was always interested and had a love for acting, but I never wanted it to be like a side hustle or a side thing that I was doing," she said. "So I'm so excited that I'm able to really make it a focus while still being able to go as a friend of the show."

Source: Bravo