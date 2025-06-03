Molly Shannon Reveals Her Secret to Doing Physical Comedy in Her 60s (EXCLUSIVE) "People kind of expect you to be the same as you were 30 years ago." By Anna Quintana Published June 3 2025, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to physical comedy on Saturday Night Live, Molly Shannon is up there with some of the all-time greats, including Chris Farley and John Belushi, thanks to her iconic characters such as Sally O'Malley and Mary Katherine Gallagher.

Molly made her SNL debut in 1995, and 30 years later, she appeared on the late-night sketch comedy show for its 50th Anniversary Special, proving she is still as flexible and energetic as ever. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Molly, who is partnering with TYLENOL, reveals her secrets to doing physical comedy in her 60s, which include stretching, steam rooms, and Korean spas.

Molly Shannon secret to still doing physical comedy is a mix of exercise and daily TYLENOL.

Molly is busier than ever. In addition to starring in Only Murders in the Building and being a mom to two teenagers, she is helping launch Proactive Support from the Makers of TYLENOL, a new drug-free supplement powered by a blend of turmeric and tamarind that delivers significant improvement in joint mobility. The supplement is just one way Molly is still able to perform as her iconic SNL characters to the level fans expect.

"I'm known for my physical comedy, so I just felt like it was a great partnering because I'm very proactive about my daily routine," she told Distractify. "I actually fell on the set of The Other Two — I tripped and hit my knee really hard. And so my knee... it was really tightening up and it would hurt at night and stuff. But honestly, taking this supplement does really help you notice you don't have that feeling anymore."

Along with taking her daily TYLENOL before her hikes and physical therapy, Molly also revealed she is a big believer in stretching and daily exercise. "People kind of expect you to be the same as you were 30 years ago. They're not thinking, you know, they're just expecting, they're freezing you in time when you got famous, and expecting you to be able to do the same gymnastics," she explained. They're expecting me to do the same gymnastics I did when I was 30 years old, you know? So I have to take care of my body."

Mental health is just as important to Molly Shannon.

Along with physical exercise, Molly is also a huge advocate for mental health and finding that work-life balance. Sometimes I like just being quiet and not talking to anyone," she shared. "I realize I'm very extroverted, but I could be so entertained just by myself and being quiet, listening to podcasts, walking, that kind of stuff."

As a working mom of two, Molly also finds quiet time in steam rooms and saunas, as well as her go-to Korean spa in New York City. "But I love exercising just because it makes me feel so good. I feel like it's so good for your mental health," Molly told us. "It makes me more relaxed. I have a lot of energy, so I really try to hike or swim or run every day, one or the other, and I listen to podcasts, and, yeah, it just makes me feel good, and I feel like it helps my sleep."