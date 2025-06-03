Fans Are Wondering About Chevy Chase's Health After He Surprised Folks at the Real Caddie Shack in Connecticut The actor was hospitalized back in 2021. By Niko Mann Published June 3 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Chevy Chase gave visitors at the Caddie Shack in Canaan, Conn., a treat when he made a surprise visit to the miniature golf course on June 1. The former Saturday Night Live alum starred in the 1980 comedy, Caddyshack, and he shared a video of his impromptu visit on Instagram.

Chevy has starred in numerous films, including the 1983 fan favorite, National Lampoon's Vacation, as well as several sequels of the hit movie. Chevy played the faulty but lovable dad, Clark Griswold, as he and his family went on vacations, celebrated the holidays, and dealt with wayward family members. Caddyshack is another fan favorite, and his recent visit to the real Caddie Shack reminded fans of his health scare a few years ago, and now, fans want to know — How is Chevy Chase's health?



How Is Chevy Chase's health?

Chevy Chase was hospitalized in 2021 for an issue with his heart. Chevy was born in 1943, and he told Cindy Adams from Page Six that he was recovering shortly after being in the hospital for five weeks.

“These are my first few days home," he said. "I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good. I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere.” However, Chevy seems to be doing just fine now and often shares pictures on social media.

While Chevy didn't elaborate on his heart issue, he seemed to be doing pretty well during his visit to Caddie Shack as well. In a caption with the post of the video he shared on Instagram, he wrote, "Spontaneous stop at the @caddieshackct, they have a pond and a pool," a reference to the infamous Babe Ruth scene from the movie. Caddie Shack owner Keith Ohler was shocked to see Chevy at his establishment. “When he came up to the window, I just froze,” he said. “It was one of those moments you don’t think is possible.”

Chevy also ordered a couple of hot dogs and posed for pictures during the visit. “He was such a gentleman,” added the Caddie Shack owner of Chevy. “Cracking jokes with us, just being incredibly friendly ... I’ve been cooking hot dogs for 14 years, and I’ve never felt so much pressure. It had to be perfect ... I want to thank him for taking the time to stop by and make this experience unforgettable.”

Caddyshack fans will remember the infamous Baby Ruth scene in the comedy. After someone throws the candy bar in a public pool, it is mistaken for feces, and mayhem ensues. People exit the pool faster than a cheetah on the hunt after a little girl exclaims, "Doodie! Doodie!"