What Is Marc Maron's Net Worth? Inside His Hollywood Fortune Besides acting, Marc Maron is also known for his work as as a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and musician.

A large portion of Hollywood actors are just as well known for their massive fortunes as they are for their film and television roles. However, there are also a good number of performers who have built reputations over the years while keeping their net worth under wraps.

In addition to being an actor, Marc Maron is known for his career as a stand-up comedian, successful podcast host, a writer, and an alternative rock musician. What's his net worth?

What is Marc Maron’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marc is worth an estimated $5 million, which is largely due to his lucrative acting career and also his turn as the host of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

Marc Maron Actor, podcast host, writer, comedian, musician Net worth: $5 million Marc Maron is an actor, podcast host, comedian, writer and musician. Birth date: Sept. 27, 1963 Birthplace: Jersey City, N.J. Birth name: Marc David Maron Father: Barry Ralph Maron, orthopedic surgeon Mother: Toby Maron Marriages: Kimberly Reiss (married 1997-2001), Mishna Wolff (married 2004-2007) Children: None Education: Boston University

Per the outlet, Marc earns $1 million annually from the podcast alone, with additional income from his work in projects, such as Netflix’s GLOW, 2019’s Joker and Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys and its upcoming sequel.

Why did he decide to end his ‘WTF With Marc Maron’ podcast?

On June 2, 2025, Marc shocked fans when he revealed that after 16 years, he was officially ending the successful podcast that interviewed several high-profile guests, such as former President Barack Obama. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” he said on the most recent episode, per Deadline. “Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.”

“It really comes down to the fact that we’ve put up a new show every Monday and Thursday for almost 16 years and we’re tired,” Marc explained regarding his decision. “We’re burnt out. And we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done.”

“We’ve done great work, he added. “This doesn’t mean I’m never going to do something like this again. Doesn’t mean I’ll never have talks like I do here, or some kind of podcast at some point in time. But for now, we’re just wrapping things up. It’s okay. It’s okay to end things. It’s OK to try to start some other chapter in your life.”

“It’s nice to be able to end things on our terms,” Marc continued. “We’ve always had that power to do that and that’s what we’re going to do. We started the show on our terms, we grew it on our terms, and we’ll end it on our terms. Look, we’ve had great partners who have helped us do the show over the years.”