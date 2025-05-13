What Is Blake Shelton’s Net Worth? Inside His Entertainment Fortune Blake Shelton began his professional music career in 2001 with his debut album "Austin," and several other albums followed after. By Danielle Jennings Published May 13 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout his lengthy career, country music star and television personality Blake Shelton has amassed a very impressive net worth, and his fortune just continues to grow with multiple professional opportunities.

Blake began his professional music career in 2001 with his debut album "Austin," and several other albums followed after. However, what garnered him mainstream success was when he joined the long-running singing competition series The Voice in 2011.

What is Blake Shelton’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the multiple Grammy award nominee is worth an estimated $130 million. Although he had a very successful music career prior to his television work, the bulk of his impressive wealth is due to his highly lucrative time on NBC’s The Voice as a judge.

Blake Shelton Singer, television personality Net worth: $130 million Birth date: June 18, 1976 Birthplace: Ada, Okla. Birth name: Blake Tollison Shelton Father: Richard Lee Shelton, car salesman Mother: Dorothy Ann Shelton, beauty salon owner Marriages: Kaynette Gern (2003–2006), Miranda Lambert (2011–2015), Gwen Stefani, 2001 Children: Three stepchildren Education: High school

How much did Blake get paid on ‘The Voice'?

As one of the original members of the show’s judging panel, which also included Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green, and Adam Levine, Blake was a full-time judge on The Voice from 2011 until 2023. Ahead of the show’s 10th season, Blake renegotiated a deal with NBC to receive a whopping $13 million per season, an amount that didn’t change regardless if he chose the season’s winner or not, according to a previous report from The Wrap. Despite no longer being on the show, he still holds the title as the judge with the most winning contestants, with eight.

How many homes does Blake own?

The country star is the owner of multiple homes, including solo purchases and those made with wife, Gwen Stefani. In addition to owning homes in Oklahoma and Tennessee, Blake and Gwen purchased a sprawling $13.2 million estate in Encino, Calif. in 2020, according to Architectural Digest. The 13,000-square-foot mansion sits lavishly on 1.6 acres up against the foothills and reportedly stands three stories tall with a luxe four-car garage, per the outlet.

Why did Blake leave ‘The Voice'?

In a January 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, Blake shared his reasoning for exiting the show. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he said at the time. Blake continued, saying "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going to work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he added. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."