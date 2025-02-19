Why Do People Hate Chevy Chase? Exploring the Rise and Fall of a Comedy Legend "I don’t give a crap. I am who I am. And I like who I am." By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 19 2025, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you grew up watching Caddyshack or National Lampoon’s Vacation, chances are Chevy Chase made you laugh — probably a lot. His deadpan delivery, quick wit, and effortlessly smug persona made him one of the biggest comedy stars of his time. Despite his success, he’s also earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most difficult actors. Turns out, his comedic charm wasn’t as well-received when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Over the years, co-stars, directors, and even fellow comedians have spoken out about their rocky experiences with Chevy. Some call him brutally honest. Others say he’s just plain mean. So, why do people hate Chevy Chase? Let’s take a closer look.



Why do people hate Chevy Chase? It helps to look at where it started.

Chevy didn’t climb his way to stardom; he rocketed straight to the top. As one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live, he quickly became the show’s first breakout star. He was sharp, charismatic, and had that cocky charm that audiences loved. Then, after just one season, he left.

Some say he was chasing bigger opportunities. Others argue he thought he was too good for SNL. Either way, it rubbed people the wrong way. When he returned to host the show, the tension exploded. He and Bill Murray got into a now-legendary backstage fight, which — according to The New York Post — almost turned physical. Not exactly a warm welcome back. Speaking to Esquire about the incident, Chevy insisted they never exchanged blows.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning. As Chevy transitioned into movies, his career thrived. His reputation, however, was a different story. He reportedly developed a habit for belittling co-stars, insulting writers, and making life miserable for directors. During an interview with Vanity Fair, director Chris Columbus opened up about how he signed on to direct National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation prior to meeting Chevy. Following one meeting he referred to as “bizarre” he realized it wasn’t going to work out.

“Even given my situation at the time, where I desperately needed to make a film, I realized I couldn’t work with the guy,” he explained in the interview. Chris recalled his awkward first meeting with Chevy. He said he sat in a room with Chevy and talked about the movie for over half an hour before Chevy even acknowledged he was there. Chevy claimed to have no idea he was the director, wrote him off as “a drummer,” and didn’t listen to anything he said. Once Chris told him he was the director, Chevy bailed on the meeting altogether.

During their second meeting, Chris said Chevy barely spoke to him and treated him poorly the entire time. This was when Chris realized he was not interested in working with such a disrespectful person. He insisted it was better to have no job versus working with Chevy.

Some of Chevy's fans argue he is just misunderstood.

To be fair, some people defend Chase. His humor has always been razor-sharp. After all, he came from a time when comedy was a little more brutal. Some of his fans argue he just never adapted with the times. However, there is a fine line between being blunt and being a jerk. Unfortunately, many argue Chevy doesn’t do a very good job of standing on the right side of that line.

Has Chevy Chase ever tried to fix his reputation?

Some celebrities manage to bounce back from a bad reputation, but Chevy never really tried. He’s never been one for apologies, and he’s doubled down on his attitude over the years. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he shrugged off his reputation, “I don’t give a crap. I am who I am. And I like who I am. I don’t care.”

