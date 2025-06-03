After Carrying His Own Bags, Max Homa's New Caddie May Be Someone Who Worked With Tiger Woods Max Homa went through multiple caddies. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 3 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Real-life professional golfing is nothing like what you see in the movie Happy Gilmore, but when Max Homa was seen carrying his own golf bag in the U.S. Open qualifier, it felt like something out of an Adam Sandler movie. It also felt a little strange, since the other pro golfers have caddies there to do the leg work for them, which is more common than lugging your own bag around.

So, why is Max Homa carrying his own bag? Prior to the 2025 qualifier event, Homa had a caddie. In fact, he worked with caddie Joe Greiner and they had a close friendship for six years before they parted ways. Homa then worked with another caddie, Bill Harke, though that working relationship was short-lived. Seeing Homa carry his own bag around while also golfing has definitely made some fans stop to wonder what's going on behind the scenes.

Why is Max Homa carrying his own bag in the U.S. Open qualifier?

Per NBC Sports, Homa was seen carrying his own bag because he doesn't have a caddie. He said, according to the outlet, that he would "much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie." He also admitted that, prior to the qualifier, he hadn't carried his own bag for 36 holes "in a while."

Luckily for Homa, though, being without a caddie could change very soon. According to the official account for NUCLR Golf on X (formerly Twitter), Homa is set to hire a former caddie of Tiger Woods. The post said that the caddie, whose name is Lance Bennett, worked for Woods as well as golfers Matt Kuchar and Michael Thorbjornsen. Homa did not immediately confirm the news on social media or otherwise.

Max Homa parted ways with caddie Joe Greiner after six years.

In 2025, after six years as partners on the golf course, Homa and longtime caddie Greiner parted ways professionally. According to PGATour.com, the men had grown up together and they were close friends outside of the sport. It's unclear why Homa and Greiner stopped working together, but Homa released a statement to PGATOUR.com at the time.

"Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can't be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go," Homa said. "I'll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends."

Bill Harke was Max Homa's caddie briefly.