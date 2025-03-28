‘Survival of the Thickest’ Tone Bell Talks Working With “Crush” Garcelle Beauvais (EXCLUSIVE) "Like, OK, back in the day, we probably could have went to dinner." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 28 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Netflix / Instagram

If Netflix doesn't do anything else, the streamer will create a stellar show, give it around 8-10 episodes, only to leave us with a cliffhanger followed by a cancellation announcement. No matter how many times it happens, it's always a bummer when it does. Thankfully, Survival of the Thickest returned for another season on Thursday, March 27, 2025, nearly two years after the series, created by and starring Michelle Buteau, debuted.

Season 2 includes eight new episodes and picks up where the debut season left off. Michelle's character, Mavis, is in Rome with her boo, Luca, and realizing she still has plenty to figure out. Luckily, her hilarious tribe, which includes her BFF, Khalil, played by comedian Tone Bell, and her celebrity client Natasha Karina, played by former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais are by her side.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Tone dished on Season 2 and working alongside Garcelle, who also happens to be one of the top '90s (and beyond) baddies.

'Survival of the Thickest' star Tone Bell admittedly had a crush on his co-star, Garcelle Beauvais (but who didn't??)

While some shows deal with losing an OG cast member or two as the series progresses, Survival of the Thickest doesn't have those problems. Season 2 marks Garcelle and Tone's return, though, similar to Season 1, fans won't see them appear alongside one another much for understandable reasons. As fans watched in Season 1, their characters, Natasha and Khalil, are involved in different facets of Mavis's life, with her being part of her professional life and him in her personal life.

However, Tone says the season includes them interacting in the same scene. "We were in a scene together at different points of the same scene," he told Distractify. And although Tone said he and Garcelle didn't film many scenes together, he said the actor and reality star, who announced her departure from RHOBH the same week as Survival of the Thickest's Season 2 release, brought nothing but positive vibes to the set.

The comedian also enjoyed making his former TV crush laugh during their banter. He also joked he could've pulled the starlet if they met in an era where he wasn't already happily married. "As someone who grew up a fan of Fancy, that's one of those childhood things, or young adult things, that made your boy very happy to get, you know, make a chuckle, make a laugh a little bit," Tone said, referencing Garcelle's The Jamie Foxx Show character. "Like, OK, back in the day, we probably could have went to dinner."

Tone Bell gave some solid advice for his character, Khalil, ahead of 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 2.

While fans won't be seeing a Khalil-Natasha connection in Survival of the Thickest Season 2, there is plenty in store for Tone's character in the new season. In Season 1, Khalil was afraid to commit to a long-term relationship. However, took a chance on love with single mom and art student India (Anissa Felix). Season 2 picks up with him navigating being in India's child's life with little to no experience with kids.

Tone shared that, despite Khalil's changes, he and Mavis will remain each other's chosen family and nothing further. Despite fans still holding on to hope we'll see them become the next Joan and William, both he and Michelle, who have been friends in real life for over 15 years, think they're better off platonic. The advice to remain friends instead of lovers is something Tone said he wished he would've abided by in a previous life.