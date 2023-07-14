Home > Entertainment Tasha Smith Stars in Netflix's 'Survival of the Thickest' — Let's Meet Her Twin Sister Fans are curious about 'Survival of the Thickest' star Tasha Smith and her twin sister Sidra and want to learn more. Get to know her better here. By Olivia Hebert Jul. 13 2023, Published 10:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans are curious about Netflix's 'Survival of the Thickest' star Tasha Smith and want to learn more. The A24-produced, 8-episode series stars Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont a “proudly thick, newly single” aspiring stylist who is ready to take over the world “one fitting at a time.” Tara plays Marley, Mavis's best friend on the show. The actor has been in showbiz for a long time. But did you know she has an identical twin sister named Sidra? Find out more below.

Who is Tasha Smith?

Besides 'Survival of The Thickest," Tasha is best known for her roles in projects like “Empire” and Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” She's been booked and busy for decades. Her first big break was in a guest-starring role on The Sinbad Show in 1993, and since then, she’s built an impressive career in TV and film.

Her filmography includes The Whole Ten Yards (2004), Daddy's Little Girls (2007), The Longshots (2008), Couples Retreat (2009), and Jumping the Broom (2011), alongside many more. Tasha's primarily known for her television work. She cemented her star power on television shows like The Corner, Brenda, and Carol.

Tasha also learned to fall in love with directing while she worked on the sets of hit shows like Bel-Air, BMF, and Big Sky. According to Variety, she will also be replacing Theresa Randle as the wife of Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in Bad Boys 4. Theresa left the franchise after playing Theresa Burnett in the first three films: Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), and Bad Boys For Life (2020).

Her twin sister's name is Sidra and she works in showbiz as well.

She has an identical twin sister Sidra Smith, who lives in Harlem. Smith dropped out of Camden High School in her freshman year, and at age 19 moved to California. While Tasha is a well-known actor, Sidra is a movie producer and director in Hollywood. Sidra was a former model who moved to Paris at 19 years old where she worked in showrooms for a few months before eventually landing in Italy. There, she signed up with an agency and worked for two years.

After getting cast in music videos for Dr. Dre in the early 90s, her career progressed quickly, and moved on to assisting in feature films. From there, she created, Sidra Smith Casting, the company focused on ad campaigns and TV commercials.

What is Netflix's 'Survival of the Thickest' About?

The Michelle Buteau vehicle, Survival of the Thickest, landed on Netflix on July 13. It revolves around the lives of a stylish group of New York friends and their adventures in love. The story follows Mavis as she begins the series as an assistant fashion stylist in Manhattan, happily in love with her photographer boyfriend, Jacque (Taylor Selé). But her world gets turned upside down when she comes home to find Jacque in bed with another woman.

By ending things with Jacque, Mavis is forced to let go of the vision of the life she had planned and sever professional connections as well. With the help of her friends Marley (Tasha Smith) and Khalil (Tone Bell), she learns how to get her life back on track.

Khalil (Tone Bell), an art instructor and one of Mavis’s closest friends, usually shies away from long-term relationships, but when he develops feelings for one of his students, his outlook on love starts to change.