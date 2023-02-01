Home > Entertainment Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment What Is the Release Date for 'Bad Boys 4'? Here's What We Know So Far By Katherine Stinson Feb. 1 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The Bad Boys are back and better than ever! Martin Lawrence and Will Smith broke the internet by announcing that Bad Boys 4 is officially happening. Martin and Will will reprise their iconic roles as Miami-Dade detectives Marcus and Mike, respectively. Filming hasn't started yet on Bad Boys 4.

So, what is the release date for Bad Boys 4? Will there be other original Bad Boys cast members reprising their roles from the past three Bad Boys films? And will there be a Bad Boys 5? Here's everything we know about the Bad Boys 4 release date and more.

We've got a feeling they'll say, "Bad boys for life" at least three times.

What is the release date for 'Bad Boys 4'?

As of Feb. 1, 2023, there isn't a confirmed release date for Bad Boys 4. However, Martin and Will did roast themselves in their Bad Boy 4 announcement video that they should've kept the title of Bad Boys 3, i.e., Bad Boys for Life, for the fourth film for obvious wordplay reasons.

So has filming begun for Bad Boys 4? It doesn't appear to be the case. The announcement video from Martin and Will simply confirmed that Bad Boys 4 was, "in the works," so it sounds like the film is in the early development stages.

Who is in the cast for 'Bad Boys 4'?

So far, we know that Will and Martin will be reprising their classic roles as the titular bad boys Mike and Martin in Bad Boys 4 (if they don't say, "bad boys for life," at least three times we're going to have to have words!) However, given that Bad Boys 4 is still in the early development stages, the rest of the Bad Boys 4 cast hasn't been confirmed yet.

What we do know is that Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the producers for Bad Boys 4, per a report from Variety. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors behind Bad Boys for Life, will be returning to direct Bad Boys 4. (Adil and Bilall were also the directors behind the ill-fated Batgirl movie that was scrapped by Warner Bros. after it had already been completed!)

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Another name familiar with the Bad Boys franchise is returning to helm the screenplay for Bad Boys 4. Chris Bremner, who wrote the screenplay for Bad Boys for Life, will be returning to write the Bad Boys 4 screenplay. If the film is in early development, it's safe to speculate that the cast and crew will start filming Bad Boys 4 either later this year, or sometime in early 2024.