'Battle Camp' Unites Netflix's Biggest Reality Stars in New Competition Series

Summer camp is starting early this year! On April 23, eighteen of the biggest stars from the Netflix Reality Universe (NRU) will go head-to-head in Battle Camp for the title of ultimate Netflix reality competitor — and a $250,000 cash prize.

The lineup features fan favorites from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, Selling the OC, Cheer, The Circle, and more. Keep reading for the full cast!

Bri Balram

Bri Balram made a name for herself on Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, where she took home the win! Will she be able to turn that success into another exciting victory on Battle Camp? Only time will tell! Follow her on Instagram: @thebriannabalram

Polly Brindle

Polly Brindle is known for selling multi-million-dollar estates on Selling The OC, but can she bring those skills to Battle Camp and prove she's the ultimate Netflix reality star? Follow her on Instagram: @pollybrindle

Quori-Tyler Bullock

Quori-Tyler Bullock, aka "QT," brought her A-game to Season 6 of The Circle. She knows that a reality competition demands serious mental strength, and fortunately, she's fully prepared to tackle it with plenty of patience. Follow her on Instagram: @quorityler

Gabi Butler

Cheerleading legend Gabi Butler is no stranger to high-stakes competition! A two-time World Cheerleading Champion, she's all set to add another trophy to her collection. Follow her on Instagram: @gabibutler1617

Tony Castellanos

After his brief stint on Season 2 of The Mole, Tony Castellanos is back! He's determined to truly compete and prove he's the mastermind he's always known he could be. Follow him on Instagram: @tonyyyalejandro

Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor has become a Netflix staple, starring in Too Hot to Handle Season 2 and the first season of Perfect Match. Love didn't find him on either show, so he's now shifting his focus to being a physical powerhouse and proving he's the ultimate Netflix reality star. Follow him on Instagram: @chasedemoor

Kyle Fuller

Kyle Fuller from The Circle Season 6 is back and ready to compete! As a professional basketball player, he definitely has the physical edge — but this time, it's his loyalty that he believes will help him take home the win in Battle Camp. Follow him on Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Shubham Goel

The always-positive Shubham Goel, known for his two stints on The Circle, is gearing up for Battle Camp. With his infectious energy and excellent problem-solving skills, Shubham is definitely a competitor to watch! Follow him on Instagram: @shubham_goell

Lexi Goldberg

Lexi Goldberg from The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1 told Tudum she's entering Battle Camp armed with "brains, brawn, and definitely a lot of boobs." Iconic, right?! But seriously, Lexi is here to compete, and she's ready to fight for the grand prize and the title of ultimate Netflix reality star. Follow her on Instagram: @lexicgoldberg

Georgia Hassarati

Georgia Hassarati, star of Too Hot to Handle Season 3 and Perfect Match Season 1, is a true Netflix reality universe veteran! But does she have what it takes to outsmart her Battle Camp competitors? We'll have to wait and see! Follow her on Instagram: @georgiahassarati

Gio Helou

Another real estate agent is joining the game! Gio Helou, who sells multimillion-dollar oceanside mansions on Selling The OC, is no stranger to a cutthroat environment. Now, he's ready to use his strategic mind to push his team — and himself — toward victory. Follow him on Instagram: @giovannehelou

Lorenzo Nobilio

Lorenzo Nobilio is trading in his Squid Game: The Challenge green tracksuit for life at Battle Camp! Just like on his original show, Lorenzo is heading into this competition with one focus: Looking out for himself above all else. Follow him on Instagram: @only.lorenzo

Trey Plutnicki

Trey Plutnicki is also leaving behind Squid Game: The Challenge for Battle Camp! While his mom won't be by his side this time, he's extremely confident in his ability to win over (and outlast) his fellow competitors. Follow him on Instagram: @choochootreyn

Louis Russell

Louis Russell, aka "the menace" from Too Hot to Handle Seasons 5 and 6, is notorious for breaking the rules. So how on earth will he handle Battle Camp?! Follow him on Instagram: @louis_russell

Morgan Simianer

Another world champion cheerleader is joining Battle Camp this year: Morgan Simianer! Like her former teammate Gabi, Morgan thrives in high-stakes competition and is ready to do whatever it takes to bring home the gold! Follow her on Instagram: @morgannlyn

Irina Solomonova

Irina Solomonova became famous for her brief (and meme-worthy) engagement on Love Is Blind Season 4, but now she's back to reintroduce herself to the Netflix world and make a positive impression at Battle Camp. Follow her on Instagram: @irina_solo

Avori Strib

As a professional gamer, Avori Strib should have a strong advantage in this upcoming competition. But could she still face an early elimination at Battle Camp? Guess we'll find out soon enough! Follow her on Instagram: @avoristrib

Nick Uhlenhuth

