Joe Mele first went viral during the pandemic when a video of his father’s spot-on Anton Ego impression from Ratatouille captured the internet's heart. Since then, the Long Island-based content creator has amassed over 45 million followers across social media and is known for his family-centered sketches featuring his parents and girlfriend. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Joe shares some fun facts about himself that even his most loyal followers might not know and reveals plans for a new era in 2026 that includes acting and long-form storytelling.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JM: I would love to get a matching tattoo with my mom. She loves birds and flowers, and I think getting one or the other that matches with her would be pretty special.

What’s your most-used emoji?

JM: My most-used emoji is the crying-laughing emoji. I use it constantly…in captions, texts, everything. It’s basically my default reaction to most things.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

What’s your favorite TV show?

JM: The Office, no question. I’ve probably watched the whole series more times than I’d like to admit. It’s my go-to comfort show, and it always hits.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

JM: My dad brought me to a KISS concert when I was 10 years old. I grew up listening to my dad’s CDs in the car, and he ALWAYS had KISS in rotation. For the show, he went all out and had his cousin pick us up in a limo and drop us off right at the entrance. I remember stepping out and people turning to look, probably wondering if we were someone famous. For a 10-year-old, it was so cool. And yeah, the concert itself was incredible.

Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.

JM: My mom’s sausage, egg, and cheese is my absolute favorite meal. I’ve had every sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich out there, but hers still wins by a mile. She even uses eggs from the chickens she and my father raise in their backyard, so it’s basically farm-to-table.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

JM: "Wonderwall." I know that’s a cliché, but it never misses. Every summer, my friends and I end up driving around with the top down, blasting it and singing at the top of our lungs. So when it comes to karaoke, it’s the obvious choice.

Article continues below advertisement

What's your hottest hot take?

JM: New Jersey bagels are better than New York bagels.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a digital creator?

JM: Unrealistic answer: I would love to be an NBA player. But for a realistic answer, I would love to be an actor. Hopefully, I will start working towards that goal soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

JM: Oh yeah. I once posted a video of myself playing guitar and singing, and right after hitting upload, I instantly regretted it. I ended up deleting it pretty quickly. Sometimes you just have to protect your dignity, you know?

Article continues below advertisement

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

JM: Tom Holland. I’m a big Spider-Man fan, plus he’s an incredible actor and seems like he lives an exciting life.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

JM: I would have to say my phone, coffee, and guitar.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?