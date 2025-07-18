Comedian and content creator Morris Cornbread is best known for his interview series, Subway Oracle, where he has hilarious conversations with everyday riders and high-profile guests. He also launched his own production company, Cornbread Productions, and has big dreams for his future.

Having my own series on Netflix and getting to have full creative control of what I want to do. That means a lot to me," he told Distractify. "The series would be a hilarious late-night talk show. I just want people to see the show and instantly fall in love. I eventually would want it to be a show where you have it on in the background while you’re hanging out with a friend, trying to fall asleep in a hotel, something like a comfort show." Morris also shared some fun facts about himself, including his best fan interaction and go-to karaoke song.

Source: Instagram Morris Cornbread with Karen Fukuhara.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

MC: I would get a dragon eating the Statue of Liberty as a tattoo.

What’s your most-used emoji?

MC: My most used emoji is the nerd one with the glasses — 🤓.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

MC: A random high schooler gave me Dunkin Donuts gift cards.

What’s your favorite TV show?

MC: My favorite show of all time is Supernatural. I’ve watched the whole series like three times. I watch random episodes on Netflix, and I know what’s going to happen every time.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

MC: The first was Gov Ball 2023 and I got to see Lil Uzi Vert. It was one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

MC: It either has to be the buffet at Crab House on 55th or my mom when she cooks stew chicken at home.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

MC: My go-to karaoke song is anything by Michael Jackson, but I like to do karaoke with a piano rather than a mic.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

MC: I remember when I was in summer camp as a kid, and the toilet kept getting clogged. I don’t know why but they blamed it on me, and I got in trouble. I was sad because I really didn’t do it, and for the rest of summer camp, that’s what I was known for.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a comedian/content creator?

MC: My dream job would be a stay-at-home dad to no kids.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

MC: The p--nstar Kazumi.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

MC: I would switch lives with Sauce Gardner because he’s with Ice Spice. And I would like to be with Ice.

Share your top three desert-island necessities

MC: If I was on a desert island, I would want an ice cream sandwich, some pistachio ice cream, and a McDonald's vanilla cone.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?