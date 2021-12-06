A Viral Prank Made the Internet Think Chris Pratt Will Be Playing the Grinch

On Dec. 4, 2021, a doctored image of a Hollywood Reporter article claiming Chris Pratt would voice the Grinch in an ABC holiday special went viral. No one can tell who started the prank, but it quickly spiraled out of control.

Twitter users caused Chris Pratt's name to trend in outrage, with one even saying, "I can't f--king do this again. It’s like hearing about each new COVID variant popping up."