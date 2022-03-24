Hillsong Church Feels Eerily Similar to the Fictional Megachurches of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

According to Adam Divine's podcast, This Is Important, which he co-hosts with his former Workaholics co-stars, he actually based some of his character's appearance in The Righteous Gemstones off of Carl Lentz. But is the show officially based on the disgraced church?

Danny McBride, who co-created and co-stars in The Righteous Gemstones, told the New York Post that his upbringing within his own church inspired him to make the show. He also told the outlet that most of the storylines in the show came before Hillsong Church scandals in real life.