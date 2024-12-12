Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Once Married to Gavin Newsom — Inside Their Relationship Timeline They were once considered the "new Kennedys." By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 12 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: mega

It's not unheard of for people in the sphere of politics to change their beliefs and party affiliations over time, and it seems that news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle is no exception. While she's most well-known for her extended engagement to former First Son Donald Trump Jr. — which may or may not be over, according to rumors that he's dating someone new — she's certainly no stranger to the left.

In fact, Kimberly used to be married to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, and they were once considered to be a power couple in west-coast politics. They were even dubbed the "new Kennedys." Let's take a look back at their relationship timeline, which ended after five years of marriage.

Kimberly and Gavin originally met at a Democratic fundraiser.

According to Business Insider, the relationship between Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle began to blossom after the two first met while attending a fundraiser for California State Assemblymember John Burton around 1994. They were introduced by San Francisco socialite and lawyer Art Groza, and though they were dating other people at the time, they were drawn together due to their "shared commitment to public service."

They dated for several years, and in 2001, the pair were married in a massive, 500-guest ceremony at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco. Per SFGate, a local publication that reported on the wedding when it happened, it was a lavish affair with all of their friends and family in attendance.

They remained together through Gavin Newsom's ascent to governor in 2004; however, shortly after his swearing in, Kimberly moved to New York to host Both Sides on Court TV.

Unfortunately, this distance took a toll on their relationship, and in January 2005, the couple filed jointly for divorce. "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," they shared in a public statement. "Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change. We will remain close friends. We ask for your understanding and consideration during this difficult time."

And though they went on to spark rumors of reconciliation throughout 2005, attending events and appearing publicly together, the divorce was ultimately finalized in 2006. The following year, it was revealed that Gavin had engaged in an affair with his campaign manager's wife while his divorce from Kimberly was being processed.

Despite this, Kimberly and Gavin remained close and amicable following the split. Since then, both parties have gone on to pursue other relationships. Gavin married actor and filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008, and the happy couple has four children together.