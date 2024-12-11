Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Six-Year Relationship Appears to Be Over The two were engaged, but appear to have separated from one another. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 11 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the biggest power couples in Republican politics appears to be over. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's six-year relationship may be done, as Kimberly is headed to Greece to serve as an ambassador, and Don Jr. has been seen holding hands with another woman. Now that the relationship might be done, we've pulled together a full timeline of their relationship.

Source: Mega

Don Jr. and Kimberly knew each other before dating.

Don Jr. and Kimberly were photographed with each other at events in 2007 and 2008. Prior to their relationship, Don Jr. was married to Vanessa Haydon from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children. Kimberly was married twice, once to Gavin Newsom (who was the mayor of San Francisco at the time), and then to businessman Eric Villency.

Don Jr. and Kimberly started dating in 2018.

Page Six was the first to report the news that Don Jr. and Kimberly were dating, which came just three months after his divorce from Vanessa. Kimberly was a host on the Fox News show The Five until 2018, when she left and took a settlement from the network over claims of sexual harassment. She had been connected to the Trump family for years, and was even in the running to become press secretary during the first administration.

The couple immediately hit the campaign trail.

After making their relationship Instagram official in 2018, the couple hit the campaign trail for various Republican candidates in the 2018 midterms and were often seen out in public together. In 2020, Kimberly joined the Trump campaign as a senior advisor and the two once again hit the campaign trail together. "She's definitely made Don Jr. more serious," R. Couri Hay, a New York publicist, told Business Insider.

Kimberly also gave an impassioned speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention that caused a stir, even as the two of them dodged questions about their marriage plans during an appearance on The View. The two of them campaigned for Don Jr.'s father through to the bitter end and also did some campaigning in Georgia in early 2021 as the race for the Senate was being decided there.

Don Jr. and Kimberly moved to Florida and got engaged in 2022.

After the election, Don Jr. and Kimberly moved to Florida, which is also where Donald Trump was, and in 2022, Kimberly revealed what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," Guilfoyle she wrote under an Instagram photo. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."