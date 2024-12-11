What's Socialite Bettina Anderson's Net Worth? She Was Seen with Donald Trump Jr. "I’m just your typical stay at home mom … only I don’t do household chores … or have a husband … or have kids." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 11 2024, 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bettina_anderson

For someone who frequently boasts about being unmarried and child-free, socialite Bettina Anderson turned heads when she was spotted holding hands with Donald Trump Jr. Don Jr. is reportedly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, though it's been reported that the two have been spending time apart.

Naturally, with Bettina linked to Don Jr., people are eager to learn more about her — including what she does for work and, more importantly, her net worth. She comes from a prominent family in West Palm Beach, so it's safe to assume she's doing quite well financially.

What is Bettina Anderson's net worth?

Despite being well-known around Palm Beach, Bettina Anderson's net worth remains unknown. However, as a model and the founder of the nonprofit Paradise.NGO, which focuses on disaster relief, she's probably pretty well off.

Bettina founded Paradise.NGO in January 2007 and currently serves as its executive director, according to her LinkedIn bio. For 18 years, she worked as the organization's director of fundraising before transitioning to her current role in April 2023. Additionally, Bettina has been a board member for Project Paradise Film Fund, based in Palm Beach County, since October 2021.

Some of Bettina's previous roles include serving as an independent consultant for Merrick Ventures, LLC, from March to September 2019, and working as a relationship manager for Vivify Investments for three months in 2015.

Bettina isn’t just all about philanthropy — she’s also got her foot in the modeling world. in 2021, she took her modeling game up a notch with a feature in Palm Beach Illustrated. Her Instagram is also packed with glamorous shots, many of which look polished enough for professional campaigns!

Bettina Anderson earned her BA from Columbia College.

Bettina attended Columbia College at Columbia University, between 2005 and 2009, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Art History, Criticism, and Conservation. She was also a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority. During her time at Columbia, Bettina launched her nonprofit, Paradise.NGO.

Bettina Anderson hails from a wealthy and well-established family.

Bettina’s impressive work history and educational background didn’t just come out of thin air — she got it from her family. Her dad, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., made a name for himself in Palm Beach as the youngest bank president, running Worth Avenue National Bank at just 26.

Harry inherited his business sense from his father, who instilled in him the value of saving early on. At just 5 years old, Harry received a piggy bank from his father, and over the next 18 years, he managed to save $11,000 — enough to cover the down payment on his first home, according to Palm Beach Daily News. Harry passed away at the age of 70 in 2013.