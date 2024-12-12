Will Kimberly Guilfoyle's Net Worth Get a Boost Thanks to Donald Trump? Kimberly Guilfoyle is a bit of a renaissance woman. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2024, 8:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly worn a lot of hats since she stepped into the public eye. We first came to know her as the first spouse of San Francisco, when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom. The couple wed in 2001, two years before Gavin was elected, and were quickly nicknamed The New Kennedys. That moniker didn't last as the duo announced their divorce in 2005.

Although Kimberly would eventually become a television personality based on her own legal background, the former attorney's personal life has always been more polarizing. In 2018 she began dating Donald Trump Jr. and quickly became immersed in his father's political sphere. She and Don Jr. were engaged in 2020 but four years later may have called it quits. What does this mean for her net worth? She might have gotten a new job out of the breakup.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has an impressive net worth and a fancy new job.

Kimberly is apparently sitting on $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which is a lot compared to what she will be making as U.S. Ambassador to Greece. According to Salary.com, she could earn anywhere between $166,438 and $230,947.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Former lawyer, campaign advisor, media personality, and author Net worth: $25 million Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former lawyer who became a staple on various Fox News shows. She left the conservative channel to work for Donald Trump and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece in December 2024. Birth date: March 9, 1969 Birth place: San Francisco, Calif. Birth name: Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle Father: Anthony "Tony" Guilfoyle Mother: Mercedes Guilfoyle Marriages: Gavin Newsom​​ (m. 2001; div. 2006)​; Eric Villency (m. 2006; div. 2009) Children: Ronan Anthony Villency (with Eric Villency) Education: University of California, Davis; University of San Francisco School of Law

She got her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994 and briefly worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco before being fired in 1996 when Terence Hallinan was elected district attorney, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Kimberly spent four years as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles before moving to New York in January 2004 to host Court TV's Both Sides.

In February 2006, Kimberly's time on Fox News began when she began hosting their weekend show, The Lineup. Although it was eventually canceled, Kimberly remained in the Murdoch-helmed broadcasting company as co-host of The Five until 2018, when she left to work on Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign — though it was reported that she was asked to resign due to sexual harassment allegations, per The New Yorker.

Her media career included a lot of side hustles such as a weekly segment on The O'Reilly Factor and occasionally guest hosting other Fox shows like Hannity, On the Record, Justice with Judge Jeanine, and Fox & Friends. In between all of her television appearances, Kimberly found the time to publish a book titled Making the Case. According to Forbes, the book is "replete with fantastic career advice which everyone should heed, but is especially valuable for women."