A Craigslist Ad Is Reportedly Offering Money to Seat Fillers for Trump's Military Parade

We live in a time where side hustles and second jobs are necessary in order for many to survive. If a person is able to get by with a single job, they should definitely count their lucky stars. Some fan favorites in a gig economy include but aren't limited to driving for DoorDash, starting an OnlyFans account, or perhaps trying to squeeze some financial blood from the stone that is TikTok.

People of a certain age will remember the salad days of Craigslist when missed connections were actually a source of connecting, the personals section was questionably legal, and apartments were aplenty. Sadly, it's now a shell of its former self and is frequented by those of a bygone era. That might be why someone from the Trump administration could be advertising for paid seat fillers at the president's military parade on the ghostly website. Is this real? Here's what we know.

Maybe you could be a paid seat filler at Trump's military parade.

On June 11, 2025, mere days from President Trump's birthday party masquerading as a military parade, a screenshot from a Craigslist ad was shared on X. User @JamesTate121 wrote, "They need paid actors for the parade." We are desperate to believe this is real, but the first indication that it's not is the photo used in the ad. It looks to be from a military parade in Russia.

Despite the suspicious photo, the language of the ad seems pretty legit. The call for paid seat fillers is coming from T-Mellon Events, which doesn't come up when Googled. What does pop up is the Wikipedia page for Thomas Mellon, the man who founded the Mellon Bank. The Mellon family went on to create or fund organizations like the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Center for Immigration Studies.

The ad goes on to say they are in need of seat fillers and extras to "provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington, D.C. on June 14." That is the day of the military parade, so that checks out. Said extras of seat fillers would have to wear red, white, and blue clothing and would be provided a red hat to wear. If you're curious, gold accessories are OK!

They need paid actors for the parade. pic.twitter.com/ISff7wsLwC — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 11, 2025

Here's where the advertisement falls apart as the extras will be provided with a free lunch of fast food and soda. As if that wasn't suspicious enough, "people of color and ethnic groups" are encouraged to sign up for "maximum perception control." You will be on television! So, who is funding this?

The seat fillers would allegedly be paid by FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC.