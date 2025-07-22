People Think Barron Trump Quietly Got Married Despite Having a Very Private Dating Life Barron Trump's dating life is a mystery to many. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 22 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Maybe it's because Barron Trump is such an enigma when it comes to the American people, especially when juxtaposed with the way his father, Donald Trump, speaks so freely, but there are constantly questions and rumors about the First Son. Now, people think Barron Trump got married, even though he tends to keep as much of his private life, well, private.

That includes any potential girlfriends and any relationships he might have had over the years. Because Barron even rarely speaks in public, people have come up with rumors about him, from claims that he played Roblox as a child with some users even revealing his alleged username, to theories that he doesn't support his father's right-wing politics. But when it comes to the marriage rumors, what's the truth?

Source: Mega

Did Barron Trump get married?

If Barron got married, chances are, people would know about it from a Truth Social post made by his dad almost immediately. There is little chance of a confirmed marriage or wedding slipping through the cracks. And, as of now, there is no proof that Barron is married or has ever been married. Though this isn't the first time people have clung to this very same rumor.

In June 2025, there were rumors that Barron married Princess Leonor of Spain. There were even AI-generated images of the nonexistent couple that made the rounds on the internet. At the time, however, Snopes put the kibosh on that one. Barron has never come out to speak against the rumors about him, but that just seems to be his way of doing things. Despite him not saying he isn't married or has ever been married, it's safe to say that he is still very much single.

Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven.



Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family.



Prove me wrong.



H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024

No one in the Trump family has confirmed that Barron is married, either. In October 2024, Donald Trump spoke on the PBD Podcast about Barron's love life. At the time, he shared some details about Barron's first semester in college at NYU. He also revealed, "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet. I don't think so."

Barron Trump's dating history is pretty unclear.

Even though there has been plenty of speculation about who Barron has or has not dated, it's not really clear what, if any, dating history he has. In May 2025, an alleged source told NewsNation that Barron had "a really nice girlfriend" at NYU. Prior to that, a girl by the name of Maddie claimed on TikTok that she was Barron's first girlfriend.