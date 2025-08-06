Miss United States Lindsey Langston Accuses Rep. Cory Mills of Threatening Revenge Porn "Get me his number and I can send him videos. Take care." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 6 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lindseylangstonfl; Instagram/@corymillsforflorida

It's hard to remember a time when members of Congress weren't in the news for nefarious reasons. This isn't to say some politicians haven't been mired by controversy in the past, but it feels as if 2025 has been particularly difficult. Take Representative Cory Mills, for example, who was in some hot water in July after it was revealed he might be getting evicted from his Washington, D.C. home due to unpaid rent.

Article continues below advertisement

You're probably thinking that isn't so bad. After all, D.C. is notoriously expensive when it comes to renting and buying. Here's the thing: Rep. Mills reportedly has a net worth of $24 million. If he can't pay his bills, what are the rest of us supposed to do? About a month later, things turned dark when Mills's ex-girlfriend accused him of threatening to release nude photos of her in what can only be described as revenge porn. By the way, he is married. Keep reading for more information.

Source: Mega; Instagram/@lindseylangstonfl

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Cory Mills's ex-girlfriend alleges he threatened to release nude photos of her.

The allegations against Rep. Mills were first reported by Blaze News, which spoke with his ex-girlfriend, Miss United States Lindsey Langston. She told the outlet that the two began dating after they met in November 2021. At that time, Rep. Mills had been married to his wife, the mother of their two children, for seven years. According to Langston, he was in the middle of a divorce, but as of August 2025, is still married.

Sometime in 2025, Mills started telling Langston that he wanted to have more children, and he wanted to have them with her. "How do you feel about starting to try?" he asked the then-24-year-old, explaining that he wanted to do this because he is "getting older." Mills allegedly told Langston that by the time she gave up her title in October 2025, she could be eight weeks pregnant. "We could get married that weekend," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Langston said she was feeling pressured by Mills, who was still married despite his claims in May 2024 that he was "waiting on a stamp," which would finalize the divorce. She told Mills that while she wanted to continue seeing him, moving in was not an option until he was divorced. Blaze News was unable to confirm whether or not Mills is currently divorced, though he claims to be. They moved in together in the summer of 2024, and one year later, he was allegedly threatening to leak nude photos of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Mills allegedly sent threatening texts to Langston.

Believing that Mills was divorced, Langston agreed to move in with Mills, into a beach house in New Smyrna, Fla. Langston said things got worse after they started living together. She stumbled upon photos of him being affectionate with strange women. Langston also saw strange transfers of cash that often happened at the house. "People would come with money bags, and he would get cash," she recalled.

The couple broke up in February 2025, and Langston moved out of the beach house. She alleged that Mills continued to contact her, showing Blaze News screenshots of his alarming texts. In them, Mills would threaten any men Langston dated in the future. "May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy," he allegedly wrote.