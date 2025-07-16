Rep. Cory Mills Might Be Getting Evicted From His D.C. Home — Is His Net Worth That Bad? Rep. Cory Mills has a couple of secrets. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 16 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: U.S. House of Representatives

When it comes to making a splash or a bang, Rep. Cory Mills goes above and beyond. In March 2023, Business Insider reported that the freshman Republican from Florida arrived in Congress on his first day equipped with, well, equipment. "I am eager to get to work with you on behalf of the American people," he wrote on a note attached to (inert) 40 mm grenades he passed out to his new colleagues.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years later, he was back in the news for a slightly more sinister reason. According to Politico, Rep. Mills was involved in an alleged domestic assault incident that was later retracted. An unidentified woman called police but later claimed she had done so because she was "severely jet-lagged and sleep-deprived." There was no physical altercation. A few months later Mills was once again the subject of scrutiny after it was discovered he might be getting evicted. Is this a net worth thing?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Rep. Cory Mills's net worth.

According to Quiver Quantitative, Rep. Mills has a net worth of $24 million, $15 million of which comes from property he owns. At age 19, Cory joined the military and served in the United States Army, where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. While deployed to Iraq in 2003, Cory saved the lives of two fellow soldiers, earning a Bronze Star Medal.

Cory Mills Politician and businessman Net worth: $24 million Birth date: July 13, 1980 Birthplace: Winter Haven, Fla. Birth name: Cory Lee Mills Father: Christopher Mills Mother: Teresa Mills (née Pearson) Marriages: Rana Al Saadi ​(m. 2014, separated in 2022) Children: Two Education: Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts and sciences from Florida State College at Jacksonville; Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences; Master of Arts in international relations and conflict resolution from American Military University

Article continues below advertisement

Two years later, Cory was working for DynCorp as a military contractor and was often being sent to Iraq and Afghanistan. After that, he worked as a maritime security specialist and anti-piracy adviser for Special Tactical Services. This led to his first job with the federal government, which landed him in the world of risk management.

In 2014, Rep. Mills decided to go out on his own and co-founded PACEM Solutions International LLC, a risk management and consulting firm. The next year, he branched out to private security with PACEM Defense. His companies entered into munitions contracts with foreign governments, but Cory won't say which ones. His company has suffered both financial and environmental woes.

Article continues below advertisement

If Rep. Cory Mills is worth so much, why is he getting evicted?

Reports of Rep. Mills possibly being evicted from his home in Washington, D.C. began circulating online in July 2025. They started with a post to X from Roger Sollenberger, a politics reporter for The Daily Beast. According to Rober's reporting, Cory supposedly owes $85,000 in back rent. "He was served with notice for failure to pay in January," said Roger. "Ledger shows he paid late nearly every month since moving in, missing several months entirely." The monthly rent is $20,833.