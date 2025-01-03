Folks Can't Stop Talking About Matt Gaetz's Face, and This Time It's Not About His Eyebrows "What happened to his face? Yikes." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 3 2025, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Library of Congress;Mega;One America News

Former MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz’s face has been turning heads — and raising eyebrows — literally. Thanks to his overly arched brows, many have likened his look to Jack Nicholson in The Shining — but with a slightly less menacing vibe — well, maybe. However, Matt's brows weren’t always this dramatic. A quick glance at his old congressional staff photo reveals a more natural look. Could a little lifting and tugging over the years be the culprit behind the transformation?

Matt's recent debut on his new One America News show, The Matt Gaetz Show, only added fuel to the fire, and the internet wasted no time sharing their unfiltered opinions. Vince D. Monroy was one to go all-in with his thoughts, writing on Bluesky, "Holy makeup and Botox, Batman!" Over on X (formerly Twitter), the comments weren't any better. So, what’s going on with Matt Gaetz’s face, and why can’t people stop talking about it? Let’s dive in.

What happened to Matt Gaetz's face?

Source: One America News

Matt’s debut on The Matt Gaetz Show on OANN came with a noticeably refreshed look, what some might describe as the aftereffects of a little Botox and expertly applied under-eye concealer. In the makeup world, Matt would snag major points for achieving perfectly contoured under-eyes, free of dark circles or bags.

While he gave his famously arched brows a break, the unmistakable presence of makeup, a rarity for him, seemed to steal the spotlight. Some even speculated a few cosmetic tweaks might be at play.

X user @AnnieMack007, like many others, was obliged to acknowledge the makeup, writing, "Too much makeup, guys. Way too much eye lightener," while @voterightshop chimed in with, "Fire the makeup artist." Whether Matt wants to own up to the makeup or not, his glow-up (or touch-up) has definitely got people talking more about it than they are about his new show.

@mattgaetz is ON FIRE with his new show on @OANN - One America News! https://t.co/Hll5VFvp5B — X America News (@XAmericaNews) January 3, 2025

Several people, including a plastic surgeon, think Matt Gaetz underwent Botox.

Several people believe Matt's recent facial transformation stems from an increased application of Botox — and it seems a plastic surgeon agrees. The Daily Mail spoke with Dr. Christopher Costa, a plastic surgeon based in Las Vegas, who claims Matt's face may have been "overtreated with neurotoxins, things like Botox."

He explained, "With your standard neurotoxin treatment, your goal is to soften the lines but still have facial expression and still be able to move the face." However, when looking at Matt's appearance, Dr. Costa suggests he may have been "double-dosed," similar to the look patients get who come in with the common but unusual request: "I want you to freeze my face."

While Matt's new look certainly surprised many, let’s not forget the appearance he debuted at the RNC back in July 2024 — an unforgettable moment that Stephen Colbert couldn't resist spotlighting on The Late Show With Steven Colbert. "Holy brow-tox!" was the first thing that came to Stephen’s mind, and honestly, it’s the perfect phrase for the strikingly arched brows Matt was rocking.

