Jack Nicholson Has Six Kids, with a 31-Year Age Gap Between His Oldest and Youngest Many of Jack Nicholson's kids have followed in his footsteps, pursuing careers in entertainment, particularly acting. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 15 2024, 7:12 p.m. ET

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just know his name in passing, Jack Nicholson is undeniably a Hollywood icon. We’re pretty sure even Gen Z could pick him out of a crowd! From The Shining to Mars Attacks! to Anger Management, Jack's unforgettable performances have made their mark. His wide grin and signature raspy voice are just a couple of traits that make him stand out.

But while Jack has cemented his legacy in entertainment, becoming a world-renowned actor, he’s also a father of six, with five different moms. Yes, really! Get to know all of Jack's kids here.

Jennifer Nicholson

Jennifer Nicholson is Jack's firstborn, whom he shares with Sandra Knight. Born in 1963, Jennifer carved her own path in entertainment, though it differed from her father's. After earning a degree in art history, she began working as a movie set designer, which bridged her way into interior design, per New York Magazine. She later opened an upscale boutique in Santa Monica. Jennifer has two children and was previously married to Mark Norfleet.

Caleb James Goddard

Next came Caleb, born in 1970 to actress Susan Anspach. Following in his father’s footsteps, Caleb pursued a career in entertainment. According to IMDb, he starred in The Slap Maxwell Story (1988) and worked as a location assistant on the 1991 film Guilty as Charged.

Honey Hollman

Jack welcomed his third child, Honey Hollman, with model Winnie Hollman, in 1981. Winnie and Jack had a five-year relationship, per her IMDb bio, and she went on to marry Tom Sullivan. A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals Jack's daughter enjoys spending a lot of her time making memories with her own children.

Lorraine Nicholson

Lorraine Nicholson, born in 1990 to Jack and actress Rebecca Broussard, has followed in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry. Although Jack and Rebecca dated, they never married. Lorraine has built an impressive resume as an actor, director, and producer, with credits including Click alongside Adam Sandler and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. She also debuted her short film, Life Boat, at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.

Ray Nicholson

the guy on the #Smile2 poster is Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson.pic.twitter.com/Rjcfjjr9YE — 𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖔 (@_monarcho) September 8, 2024

If any of Jack Nicholson’s children closely resemble him, it’s Ray Nicholson. His eerie smile in the Smile 2 poster has fans drawing comparisons to Jack’s iconic grin from The Shining — there’s no mistaking who his father is! Born in 1992, Ray has built his own acting career, starring in the series Panic (2021) and the film Licorice Pizza (2021). He’s the son of Jack and Rebecca Broussard.

Tessa Gourin

Jack's sixth child, Tessa Gourin, was born in 1990, and he shares her with Jennine Gourin. Tessa is an aspiring actor and artist, though she opened up about her strained relationship with her father in a 2023 article for Newsweek titled, "I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter — I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby."