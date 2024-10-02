Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Daniel Day-Lewis Is Coming out of Retirement to Star in His Son's Feature Debut By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 2 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's arguably the greatest actor alive, Daniel Day-Lewis has been known to take pretty lengthy breaks between projects. After 2017's Phantom Thread, it seemed like Daniel may have stepped away from acting for good. In October 2024, though, the actor was spotted on set once again, leading to widespread news reports that he's back to acting.

In this case, it seems that Daniel has returned because he is getting the opportunity to work alongside his son Ronan Day-Lewis, who is directing the film Anenome. Given the news that Daniel returned to acting to work with one of his kids, many want to know who the actor's kids are. Here's what we know.

Who are Daniel Day-Lewis's kids?

Daniel has three kids: Cashel, 22; Ronan, 26; and Gabriel-Kane, 29. Cashel is the child of Daniel and his second wife, Rebecca Miller. Of the three kids, Cashel is the most fully out of the public eye, and their main passion appears to be music. They don't post to social media all that often, but when they do, it's often to share something musical. And, at just 22 years, Cashel has plenty of time to further develop into the person they want to be.

Ronan, whom Daniel also shares with Rebecca, is obviously making a splash as a filmmaker. Anenome is being produced by Focus Features and Plan B, and it seems like he's got some of his father's artistic instincts. “My work is definitely in dialogue with Romanticism,” he said during an interview with Artnet. “I’m drawn to this idea of projecting human emotion onto landscapes and places."

"Vast, empty spaces like the desert of the American West excite me because the lack of objects, structures, and signifiers that usually make up your identity makes room for a kind of spiritual lightness," he continued. Ronan certainly had his fair share of empty spaces growing up in rural Ireland. Ronan went to Yale University and is also a painter in addition to being a filmmaker.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis is Daniel's oldest child and the only one he had with Isabelle Adjani. Gabriel-Kane was raised in Paris until he was 13 and then moved abruptly to the Irish countryside to live with his father's relatives. He then relocated again to New York City, where he began to break into the fashion world as a high-end model. Gabriel-Kane is also a self-taught musician, although he dropped out of the Berklee School of Music.

All three of Daniel's kids have taken slightly different paths than their fathers. Now that Daniel is collaborating with one of his children, though, many are wondering if this means that the actor will return to acting again, or if this is a one-off.