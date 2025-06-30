Law Enforcement Has Identified a Suspect in Killing of Two Idaho Firefighters — Details "Their families will need support," said Sheriff Norris. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 30 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Associated Press

A routine call to firefighters turned deadly after a gunman began shooting at the first responders. The incident occurred on June 29, 2025, after firefighters were called to battle a growing blaze at Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, per the BBC. "This was a total ambush," said Sheriff Bob Norris during a press conference. "These firefighters did not have a chance."

Article continues below advertisement

The shooter opened fire roughly 40 minutes after the firefighters arrived at the scene. It didn't take long for more than 300 members of law enforcement from city, county, state, and federal levels to arrive. Authorities also dispatched two helicopters with snipers on board. Two firefighters were killed while a third was wounded. Police have since identified a suspect in the Idaho firefighter shooting. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

A suspect has been identified in the Idaho firefighters shooting.

According to CNN, the alleged sniper has been identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley. Investigators believe Roley purposefully set the brush fire in order to lure firefighters to the scene. Law enforcement exchanged fire with the suspect for 90 minutes. Steve Moore, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told CNN that police were able to track the suspect's cell phone until it stopped moving in a wooded area nearby.

At that point, the suspect was either "neutralized" by law enforcement or they took their own life. The suspect was found dead on the mountain with a weapon close by. Firefighters moved the body, then turned their attention back to the fire, which had continued to rip through the area while the suspect was at large.

Article continues below advertisement

The names of the deceased firefighters have not been released.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased firefighters. "Their families will need support," said Sheriff Norris. The injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Sheriff Norris said he is "fighting for his life, but he is in stable condition." Alexandra Duggan, a Crime and Courts reporter for The Spokesman-Review, told CNN that a procession for the firefighters is being planned. "It’s a small-town feel; everyone knows everyone," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, investigators have already started building a profile for the shooting suspect. Jason Pack, a retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent, told CNN that law enforcement will start with obtaining search warrants for any locations connected to Roley. "They’ll be trying to identify any people who he may have known, who he may have been affiliated with, or who he’s associated with, and try to start answering the why," explained Pack.