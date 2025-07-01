Influencer Nathan Lane Accuses Wife Grace Louessa of Revenge Porn in a Chaotic TikTok "This is probably going to be the worst video I ever make in my life, man." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 1 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Grace Louessa

Sometimes things end just as they began, with neither a whimper nor a bang in sight. Such is the case for TikTokers Nathan Lane (not the actor) and Grace Louessa who used to go by @nateandgraceofficial on the cursed social media app. Their shared account is no more after Nate posted a deeply upsetting TikTok to his personal account. This can't be good.

The couple met when Grace slid into Nate's DMs while he was doing a TikTok live. Grace told the chef/musician that she was going to make Nate her husband someday. Suddenly, Grace and her mom were driving 16 hours from Colorado to meet Nate in person. Two months of long-distance dating led to Nate moving in with Grace, who got pregnant pretty quickly. They relocated to Illinois to be near Grace's family, but things have taken quite a turn. What happened to Nate and Grace? Read on for the story.

What happened to Nate and Grace on TikTok?

Thus far, we've only gotten Nate's side of the story, so it's important to keep that in mind. On June 28, 2025, while walking to the YMCA, Nate uploaded his heartbreak to TikTok. "This is probably going to be the worst video I ever make in my life, man," said Nate while sighing. In the nearly seven-minute video, Nate shared that he discovered Grace was cheating on him with his DJ, Swervy Swerve Samuels.

Nate says he's probably manic and was almost certainly going to crash out but according to him, he was tired of being blamed for Grace's alleged infidelity and claimed he has the screenshots to prove it. "She even sent videos of us having sex to the man," said Nate, who claimed Grace also sent DJ Swervy Swerve footage of her performing fellatio on Nate. "She has no respect for me, at all," said Nate.

Nate also said that he hasn't always been the best partner either and goes on to say that he has called her the b-word, hit walls, and screamed at Grace in front of their children. "I am also a terrible man," he said. "I've done terrible things." He found out about the cheating back in April but did not explain why he chose to blow up Grace's spot two months later. All that we do know is both Grace and DJ Swervy Swerve say nothing physical happened. It was all via text.

Nate regrets telling fans about Grace.

Two days after his original post, Nate was back on TikTok to say things had gotten out of hand. While filming from a car, Nate said people started driving past their home, and some were even knocking on their windows. He respectfully asked this to stop, especially because this could affect his kids. Nate also wants fans to stop sending death threats to Grace and DJ Swervy Swerve.