The Morgan Bailey Revenge TikTok Drama Explained

In the realm of TikTok drama, one name has been making waves recently – Morgan Bailey. The saga involving Morgan and the "Random Man in Atlanta" has taken the platform by storm, captivating audiences with its twists and turns – including allegations of revenge porn.

What is the Morgan Bailey revenge TikTok drama?

Morgan originally gained traction on her TikTok account in July 2023 after she posted a rant about her life as a single 23-year-old working mom of a 7-month-old baby. She got pregnant by her boyfriend, whom she refers to as "Random Man in Atlanta," whom she also accuses of being a low-level drug dealer. In August 2023, JaQuan Sanka came out on TikTok after Morgan's video went viral and revealed himself to be the father of Morgan's baby.

Fast-forward to April 18, 2024, and Morgan posted a three-minute video to her TikTok account, claiming that her "child's father posted revenge porn" of her the previous night. She went on to explain that she wasn't upset about the video getting leaked, because God "has [her] back."

She said: "I don't have much to say about the situation, but if you support that or if you think that's OK, please go ahead and exit off my page and unfollow me and literally block me, because that's actually disgusting." Morgan explained to her followers that the revenge porn video was recorded without her consent.

Fans are coming at Morgan Bailey after her latest video.

TikTok user Shawnda aka Life Coach Shawn shared her perspective on the situation between Morgan and JaQuan. Shawnda claimed that based on receipts JaQuan shared on his Tiktok before it was deleted, Morgan allegedly gave her ex-boyfriend $35,000. Shawnda pointed out that Morgan apparently gave this money to her ex, even though she was complaining about JaQuan owing her money in child support and not paying rent for two months while they lived together.

Amid the swirling allegations and counterclaims, fans in the comments have had a lot to say under the video Morgan posted about the revenge porn her ex allegedly posted of her. Some are pointing out that despite claims that they were just co-parenting together, Morgan and JaQuan had actually been "playing house together" recently and "were on vacation together" as well.

One fan pointed out that they believe JaQuan's "been planning revenge since your first video about him." However, there are some of Morgan's fans who are coming to her side to support her.

One TikTok user wrote, "Press charges and block him, and don't look back. If he wants to be a dad, he can go to court." Another wrote, "I am so sorry that happened to you. Sending you hugs and sending you love."