Conor McGregor Seemingly Responds to Azealia Banks Leaking Alleged Nude Photos of Him

Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor is known to throw a solid punch and for his ability to take one himself. However, sometimes a physical blow hurts much less than a public scandal, which he has faced several times.

Conor's public controversies have included multiple legal woes, including accusations of sexual assault, assault, disorderly conduct, and racism. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion has also been accused of sending unsolicited nude images of himself on social media. Here's what to know about the leaks that were shared of him in his birthday suit, photos that were ironically posted on his birthday.

Conor McGregor laughed off his nude photos being leaked online.

July 14, 2025, will undoubtedly be a birthday that Conor will never forget. On the fighter's big day, he went viral after rapper Azealia Banks posted alleged screenshots of their conversation on X (formerly Twitter). The messages included Conor allegedly sending her two nude photos of himself "lifting weights" that she claims happened without her request. The athlete also allegedly threatened her not to show anyone the nudes, stating in a text: "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught."

Conor apparently didn't know who he was allegedly messing with, as anyone with even a sort of active X account knows she's the clap back queen. The "Luxury" artist dragged him in her post in addition to sharing his explicit photos. "How you gonna send a b---h some crooked d–k pics then threaten her not to tell,” Azealia wrote underneath the since-deleted post. “@TheNotoriousMMA n---a do you know who the f--k I am? This is HARAM.”

The photos quickly circulated online and made some fans ask why we had to be in his and Azealia's text thread. "Woke up and saw why Conor McGregor was trending," one user wrote on X. "Back to sleep I go." "Find someone who loves you like Conor McGregor loves Dee Devlin....no, wait hang on...." another user joked about the fighter's relationship with his fiancee.

After being dragged online, Conor chose not to let the alleged leak ruin his birthday. On July 14, he posted on X multiple times without acknowledging Azealia's claims, instead only mentioning the birthday vacation he took with his fiancée. Conor also posted a picture of himself in a yoga position while sitting on his yacht on Instagram. "EVERYDAY PRAY,” he captioned the post.

Azealia Banks claimed Conor McGregor's nude pics aren't the first time he's DM'd her.

In addition to sharing the Conor's alleged nudes with the world, Azealia claimed in another X post that it wasn't the first time he's contacted her. The rapper said she wanted to celebrate his birthday by commemorating his previous secret activities.

“No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016,” she posted. “LOL. I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle.” Azealia also addressed Conor's reported political aspirations in another post that said, "Ain’t you trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving, fam?” before adding, “Funny how big of closet MAGA bait that was… Men are so h--o and obsessed with d--k it’s not even funny.”

Conor remained mum about Azealia's ongoing allegations. However, he has had more issues to concern himself with. Before Azealia leaked his alleged nudes, he had been found guilty of sexual assault, and he is in the process of appealing the ruling. Conor was also photographed seemingly kissing a mystery woman in Florida during his birthday weekend.