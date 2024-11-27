Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Conor McGregor Has Been With His Fiancée Dee Devlin for Well Over a Decade Conor McGregor's fiancée invoked her children in defending the UFC fighter. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 27 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@deedevlin1

Following the news that Conor McGregor was found liable for sexual assault by a jury in Ireland, Conor's fiancée Dee Devlin lashed out at the woman who made the accusation. That lashing out came in a series of social media posts, and led many to want to learn more about the woman who has been Conor's partner for more than a decade.

Dee is clearly ready to forcefully defend the man she's committed her life to, even though the two have yet to officially tie the knot. Here's what we know about their relationship, and about Dee in particular.

Who is Conor McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin?

Conor and Dee have been together since 2008, and she also hails from Ireland. The two have been together since long before he was successful in the ring, and that loyalty has gotten them through a lot. "My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing," Conor explained. "I only had a dream that I was telling her."

"For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she's ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going," he added. Dee has long been vocally supportive of her husband in the ring, and Conor has consistently said that he owes a lot of his success to her constant support. "My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career," he said. "If It wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today."

Dee is calling out Conor's accusers.

It appears that, even in the face of allegations of sexual assault, Dee remains loyal to her man. “My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world," she wrote of Conor's accuser. “Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way."

“This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?" she continued. “Whilst out on a three-day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you!!!”

Clearly Dee doesn't feel the need to believe Conor's accuser, who claims that Conor raped and beat her in a hotel room in 2018. Conor was found civilly liable for the charges against him.

Does Conor McGregor have any kids?