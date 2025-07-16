Marla Maples and Politics — How Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ushered in MAHA The actor was married to the president from 1993 until 1999. By Niko Mann Published July 16 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The ex-wife of President Donald Trump, Marla Maples, is helping to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) as a wellness advocate. Trump's second wife, and the co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum (GWF), appeared on Fox News to discuss weather modification on July 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Marla and Trump were married from 1993 and 1999, and the former couple had one child together, Tiffany Trump. The former couple's relationship made headlines in the 1980s and '90s due to the timing of their romance, which overlapped with Trump's marriage to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana was married to the president from 1977 to 1992. Marla is speaking out about weather modification, and it has people asking about her politics.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Marla Maples's politics?

Marla Maples is supportive of her ex-husband and his politics. She helped Trump campaign for his reelection bid in 2024 and told The Evening Standard last year that she would help his presidency any way she could. “I’m ready. I am available if needed, and I’m not sitting back anymore,” she said. “I want to step out more, share more, and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out.”

During her appearance on Fox News, Marla said she is an advocate for a weather geoengineering ban. The former actor helped get a bill passed in Florida that prohibits the release of chemical compounds affecting the climate, weather, temperature, or the intensity of sunlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Marla Maples wants cleaner skies in America as EPA investigates weather altering https://t.co/VP9fkEW28J — Trump To Save America (@JJDJ1187) July 16, 2025

"Weather modification is the human attempt to control the skies — to alter natural weather patterns through aerosol sprays of various particulate matter, such as aluminum, strontium, barium, and other particulate matters," said Maples. "Cloud seeding uses silver iodide to enhance precipitation, and there’s also frequency-based technologies used."

Article continues below advertisement

Marla was also instrumental in connecting her former husband with Robert Kennedy, Jr., Trump's U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary. She told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she met RFK Jr. 20 years ago, and he called her after the failed assassination attempt on Trump. His own father was assassinated while he ran for president, and Marla said it triggered Kennedy. "That was a very powerful moment," she said. "These things are triggers."

Article continues below advertisement

She connected the two men, and Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race to endorse Trump. Soon after, the new MAHA slogan was born. Kennedy is a critic of vaccines and founded the Children's Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine group. "I'd always had a vision that was much bigger for the two of them working together," said Marla. MAHA followers are against chemical additives, seed oils, and artificial dyes, and they promote organic food and regenerative farming that they call "health freedom." "I'd always had a vision that was much bigger for the two of them working together," said Marla. MAHA followers are against chemical additives, seed oils, and artificial dyes, and they promote organic food and regenerative farming that they call "health freedom."

Nutrition scientist and dietitian Jessica Knurick told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the MAHA movement is misleading to Americans and doesn't address people who don't have access to fresh produce, fresh fruits, and vegetables. "The MAHA movement is very much a movement that seems to be for middle to upper-class white people in this country," she said.