Home > Entertainment Marla Maples Is Trump's Second Wife and Has Since Found Her Way to the World of Wellness "We continue to pray for those who may have been misled and didn’t fully grasp our intentions." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Nov. 15 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Feb. 16, 1990, the cover of the New York Post featured an enormous photograph of Donald Trump. The smile he was giving can best be described as "cat that ate the canary." This makes perfect sense as the headline to the right of the self-satisfied picture of Trump read, "Marla boasts to her pals about Donald: Best Sex I've Ever Had." The Marla in question is Marla Maples, the woman who would go on to become Trump's second wife.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump, who wrote about meeting Marla in her memoir, Raising Trump. The two ran into each other in Aspen, Colo. in 1989 when the affair was going strong. "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?'" wrote Ivana. They soon divorced, which paved the way for Marla and Trump's December 1990 wedding. Obviously, that didn't last either. Where is Marla Maples now? Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Marla Maples now? She might be hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to The Guardian, the wellness to conspiracy theories pipeline is pretty clear and quite common. It's pretty easy to see the thread that connects these two if you meditate on it. Both the wellness/holistic industry and conspiracy theories rely entirely on people questioning and ultimately not trusting experts or those they perceive to be in power.

Marla Maples did lightly push back on the efficacy of vaccines, just like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In August 2020, Marla shared a meme from RFK Jr.'s Instagram to her own Stories that suggested that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was seeking to control our bodies and finances by implanting chips via the COVID-19 vaccine, per the Daily Beast. She also wrote, "Education is key ... Ask questions ... Dig deeper …"

Article continues below advertisement

Apart from this strange directive, Marla was already encouraging folks to do things like get vitamin C drips and wash their hands using a mug of water but no soap. Taking a look at her Instagram page yields predictable results as far as holistic practices go. Marla loves yoga, aerial silks, and motivational messages over pictures of beaches.

Article continues below advertisement

On Marla's website, you'll find all sorts of information about wellness, such as wellness programs for thyroid help as well as Lyme disease support, which brings you to a laundry list of supplements courtesy of a company called Global Healing. When she's not pushing biohacks, Marla is still finding time to support her ex-husband.

On election day, Marla was at Mar-a-Lago for Trump's watch party. A little over a week later, she posted photos from the event that featured her daughter Tiffany, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his wife actor Cheryl Hines, Elon Musk, and actor Jon Voigt. The caption had a particular woo-woo vibe which felt out of place considering who won.