Inside Ivana Trump's Heavily Publicized Divorce From Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Ivana was married to an Austria-born skiing instructor, Alfred Winklmayr, before meeting Donald. She was married to an Italian businessman named Riccardo Mazzucchelli between 1995 and 1997, and to an Italian actor named Rossano Rubicondi between 2008 and 2009.

"I loved Ivana a lot, and I think I did my very best. I did for her more than Donald ever did," Riccardo told People after the divorce.