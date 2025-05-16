Where Does Tiffany Trump Live? Donald Trump’s Daughter Built Roots Near Her Famous Family "She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 16 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While Donald Trump has been hypervisible for decades, his political run resulted in extra attention on his family. Several of Trump's children, including his daughter Tiffany Trump, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Marla Maples, have played an active role in both of his presidential pursuits and wins.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany gained public prominence due to her support for her father on his first presidential campaign trail. She appeared at numerous events and delivered speeches. She was also active in his 2024 campaign against Kamala Harris. The internet personality's decision to openly support her father has given her a solid social media following that is interested in her every move, including where she and her blossoming family planted their roots. So, where does Tiffany live? Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where does Tiffany Trump live?

Tiffany's social media accounts suggest she lives near her father and stepmother, Melania Trump, in Washington, D.C. The politically driven city is listed on her geotag on her social media accounts. Tiffany has lived in D.C. several times, including during her time as a student at Georgetown University. The move came years after People reported she and her husband, Michael Boulos, were "actively looking" for houses in Miami Beach, Fla., in 2021 during their engagement.

The insider shared that the couple settled in Miami and lived near multiple Trump family members, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. In addition to being closer to her family, Tiffany and Michael chose to call Miami home due to the city's diversity. The couple was reportedly so committed to embracing other cultures they considered getting married.

Article continues below advertisement

"She and Michael picked Miami because it is so multicultural," the source dished. "They want to marry in Greece and may have a ceremony there with another here in the States."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Trump welcomed her first child and her father's 11th grandchild in May 2025.

On May 15, 2025, Tiffany announced she and Michael welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos. Tiffany shared the happy news on her Instagram account with a black-and-white photo of Alexander's baby foot. "Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she said. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany and Michael were married on Nov. 12, 2022, at in Palm Beach, Fla. During their nuptials, President Trump shared that the couple chose the resort because "This was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world." The influencer was also adamant that her wedding had nothing to do with her father's political ties.