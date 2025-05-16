Michael Boulos's Net Worth Reflects His Global Business Roots and Trump Family Ties What does the financial portfolio of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Michael Boulos, look like? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 16 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

You might recognize Michael Boulos as Tiffany Trump’s husband, especially if you followed their luxe wedding at Mar-a-Lago or their international love story that started in Mykonos. Long before he stepped into the public eye alongside the Trump family, Michael was already quietly building a career in business — and, yes, a sizable fortune to go with it.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, there is no denying that Michael’s name became more well-known after he was romantically linked to the Trump family. His wealth and work ethic, however, go back further than his relationship with Tiffany does. So, what is Michael Boulos’s net worth, and how exactly does he make his money? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Michael Boulos's net worth? It’s tied to family legacy and business leadership.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael has an estimated net worth of $20 million. That figure comes largely from his executive roles in major family-run businesses operating across West Africa and beyond.

Michael Boulos Business executive Net worth: $20 million Michael Boulos is a business executive with ties to the Trump family thanks to his marriage to Tiffany Trump. At a fairly young age, he moved to Nigeria, where his family's business is based. Michael is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria and the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria. Birthdate: Aug. 27, 1997 Birthplace: Houston, Texas Birth name: Michael Boulos Father: Massad Boulos Partner: Tiffany Trump (m. 2022) Children: 1 (Alexander Trump Boulos)

Article continues below advertisement

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael is best known for his role as an executive at SCOA Nigeria, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate involved in sectors like automotive distribution, construction, and technology. He’s also connected to Boulos Enterprises, a company specializing in motorcycle distribution and equipment sales throughout Nigeria.

It’s not just inherited wealth, either. Michael has played an active part in expanding the reach and influence of his family's businesses. His background gives him a rare global edge — blending West African market knowledge with formal business training from Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Boulos grew up with global influences and a sharp business focus.

Michael was born in Houston, but spent most of his upbringing in Lagos, Nigeria. That international background shaped his worldview early. After finishing high school at the American International School of Lagos, he moved to London. In London, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Global Business Management from Regent’s University London, followed by a master’s in Project Management, Finance, and Risk, per Wikipedia.

Article continues below advertisement

He didn’t just study business — he stepped into it. With guidance from his father, Massad Boulos, who is also a prominent businessman, Michael became involved in high-stakes ventures. In one notable example, he reportedly helped lead a $500 million deal with the Greek luxury brand Folli Follie, showcasing his hands-on role in large-scale business moves.

Article continues below advertisement

His personal life brought him even further into the spotlight.

While Michael had business credentials on his own, his public profile grew significantly after he began dating Tiffany in 2018. The couple met while vacationing in Mykonos, and things moved quickly from there. They got engaged in early 2021 and married at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate.