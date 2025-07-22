Hunter Biden Had Some Choice Words for George Clooney in a Recent Interview Hunter did not hold back on his feelings about the actor. By Joseph Allen Published July 22 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Channel 5

Although his father is no longer the president, Hunter Biden definitely still has a few axes to grind. In a recent interview with the U.S. outlet Channel 5 that lasted three hours, Hunter didn't hold back on his feelings about George Clooney or the Democratic Party more generally, and he used some fairly crude language along the way.

Now, many want to know what Hunter said about Clooney and what he's got against the Oscar winner. Here's what we know.



What did Hunter Biden say about George Clooney?

In the interview, Hunter railed against Clooney and also against many other targets inside the Democratic Party. “F--k him!” he said in the interview. "F--k him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be f--king nice. I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F--king George Clooney is not a f--king actor. He is f--king like … I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.” Hunter clearly still harbors some ill will for the actor.

That may stem in part from an op-ed written in the summer of 2024 in which Clooney said that he believed Biden to be greatly diminished, and that he should step down from the 2024 presidential election so that Democrats could ensure they beat Trump. Hunter went on to say that the only reason anyone listened to Clooney in the first place is because of his friendship with Barack Obama.

“What do you have to do with f--king anything?” Biden said, speaking rhetorically about Clooney. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given … his f--king life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f--king New York Times.” Clearly, then, Hunter still harbors some anger about the treatment of his father during the 2024 election, which he ultimately withdrew from.

What did George Clooney say about Joe Biden?

If all of that animosity makes you wonder what exactly got Hunter so riled up, it was mostly a 2024 opinion piece written by Clooney in which he called on the president to step aside. "It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010," Clooney wrote. "He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Clooney was referencing the June presidential debate in which Biden seemed weak and confused, and struggled to string together sentences. "Our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw," Clooney added, encouraging Democrats at the time to face reality.