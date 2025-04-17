Why Did George Clooney Dye His Hair? All the Details About His Latest Role George Clooney is currently starring as Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of his 2005 film, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 17 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout his career, George Clooney has had many roles that were vastly different from his real-life persona, but they generally don’t call for him to alter his appearance that much. However, that changed just a bit with his Broadway debut, which saw the actor swap out his silver locks for a new shade.

Article continues below advertisement

George has conquered both the television and film worlds with great success, but it may be hard for fans to believe that he had never tried his hand at Broadway until 2025 — over 40 years after his Hollywood career began.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did George Clooney dye his hair?

George is currently starring as Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of his 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck, requiring him to play someone younger and as such, ditch his salt-and-pepper hair. In the 2005 film, which he wrote and directed, George portrayed CBS president Fred Friendly, but for his inaugural Broadway run, he opted to play the famed journalist instead.

In February 2025, George predicted that his wife, Amal Clooney, as well as their children, would not be fans of his new look. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he joked. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop,” he told the New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What has George said about his Broadway debut?

“I’m terrified of it,” he told the New York Times about tackling Broadway for the first time. “Are you kidding? I’m doing 11 monologues.” ”When you get older, your recall isn’t the same. When I was doing ER, it was 12 pages of medical dialogue. You look at it in the morning and you say, ‘OK, let’s go!’ Now you get older and you’re going, ‘What’s wrong with me? Well, don’t drink any wine tonight.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Speaking with 60 Minutes in March 2025, ahead of Good Night, and Good Luck’s April 3 opening, George shared why he felt he wasn’t ready to tackle Broadway earlier in his career. “I don't know that I could've. I wasn't– I didn't do the work required to get there,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

“Anybody who would deny that would just be a liar. I mean, there isn't a single actor alive that wouldn't have loved to have, you know, been on Broadway,” George continued. “So that's– that's the fun of it. It's trickier the older you get. But why not?”

What is ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ about?

Good Night, and Good Luck, the film version of which was nominated for six Academy Awards, centers on the intense conflict between CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy. It follows the events regarding McCarthy’s investigations and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to blacklist individuals who were suspected of being communist during the era of the 1950s.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega