Maurene Comey's Husband Is Also a Lawyer Who Works in a Government Office

As controversy continues to swirl around the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death, news broke on July 16 that Maurene Comey, the prosecutor at the Department of Justice who was responsible for the investigation, was fired. Maurene, who is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey (who was also fired by Trump), was also responsible for the investigation into Diddy.

Following the news that she was fired, many wanted to learn more about Maurene's personal life, including who she's married to. Here's what we know.

Who is Maurene Comey's husband?

Because she is a career civil servant who works inside the Department of Justice, Maurene's public profile is relatively low. We do know, however, that she is married to Lucas Issacharoff, who has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York since September 2019. Maurene also worked in that office, and it seems fair to assume that the two of them met through work.

It was Maurene's position in that office that made her responsible for the Epstein case, but we don't know much else about her marriage. Given that she is not a politician and likely wanted to forge a career somewhat independent of her father's, she has kept a relatively low profile. If you didn't follow James Comey closely, you probably weren't even aware of who his daughter was or what she did before news broke that she was fired.

Why was Maurene Comey fired?

According to reporting in The Associated Press, no specific reason was given for Maurene's firing. Naturally, though, given her involvement in the Epstein case, many were quick to connect the news of her firing to President Trump's broader desire to make sure no one is thinking about Epstein or his possible connections to the man. It's also part of a broader pattern of firings across the Department of Justice, which is supposed to be independent from politics.

🚨HOLY SMOKES!!! Pam Bondi has fired Maurene Comey, who was the prosecutor on the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who serves a 20-year prison sentence.



While we don't know for sure whether Trump personally had a hand in the firing, it's worth noting that he was also responsible for the firing of Maurene's father during his first administration. It's possible that his lingering animus toward James could have had some relationship to Maurene's firing. The likeliest explanation, though, is that this is yet another attempt by the administration to sloppily cover up the Epstein investigation.

Trump, who is usually masterful at diverting attention, has really struggled to get even some in his own base to stop focusing so much on Epstein. That might be in part because his campaign often threw gas on the fire of those who theorized that there was some hidden agenda at work in the original investigation into his death.