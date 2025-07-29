Bagpipes Drown Out Donald Trump in Scotland and the Internet Can't Stop Laughing "Word was the bagpiper was being paid just to play..." By Chrissy Bobic Published July 29 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Donald Trump made a visit to Scotland to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and open a new golf course, he basically killed two birds with one stone. But, during a press conference at his Turnberry, Scotland golf course, the bagpipes drowned out Trump's voice as he spoke. A clip of the incident went viral immediately following the event, and that's the main thing people can't stop talking about.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's visit to Scotland was also about speaking with Starmer about the crisis in Gaza and a trade deal with the United States, per NBC News. Despite discussions about tariffs and the new golf course that Trump opened with a few of his own swings on the course, the biggest reaction to his visit to Scotland involved the bagpiper who seemingly refused to stop playing as Trump spoke to the press.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Trump was drowned out by bagpipes during a Scotland press conference.

In the clip from the event, which was shared across social media, including in a Reddit thread, Trump stands with Starmer and begins answering questions from the off-camera press. Despite the bagpipes still playing, Trump continues to speak. It seems like the natural progression would be for the bagpipes to slowly fade out once Trump speaks, but there is at least one bagpiper who continues to play so loudly that they drown out Trump's voice.

Trump's visit to his Turnberry course paved the way for his official opening of his second Scotland golf course, where he once again made an entrance with bagpipes. In other clips from that portion of his visit, the bagpipes are much quieter. Per Daily Mail, Trump's road to building his second golf course was one paved with blow-back from environmentalists and property owners in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Scotland is AWESOME.

Trump being drowned out by bagpipes pic.twitter.com/Hs5ennqh5Q — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 28, 2025

"If you remember at the beginning, it wasn't quite a welcome," Trump said, per the outlet. "But it wasn't bad. But with time they've liked us more and more. And now they love us, and we love them." Of course, that declaration of love may be one-sided, if the bagpipes are any indication of what some of Scotland thinks of Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The responses to Trump's bagpiper are hard to ignore.

After the bagpipe clip of Trump being drowned out went viral on social media, Trump's critics were quick to comment on what happened and share their thoughts on the spectacle. "Word was the bagpiper was being paid just to play while Trump was lying," one user commented on the Reddit thread about the clip. "Little did he know that meant the whole time he was talking."

Trump: *speaks*

Bagpipe player: You enjoy yer night, pal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rY5HOXqSNr — Scribbly Steve (@TheDartFox) July 28, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else wrote, "Petition for Trump to have a personal piper," while another user commented, "Can we get this audio every time he speaks?" Elsewhere, on a thread about the video on X (formerly Twitter), other users shared their thoughts about the bagpipes drowning out Trump's voice in Scotland.