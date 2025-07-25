Donald Trump Says Hulk Hogan Was "MAGA All the Way" in a Post About the Wrestler's Death "We lost a great friend today." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 25 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/PBD Podcast

There is so much to know about Donald Trump that it makes sense when a few things fall between the cracks. For example, people who don't follow wrestling probably aren't aware that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. What does a man who became President of the United States have to do with professional wrestling? Great question.

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., hosted WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V. He later got in on the action and was quite the showman. If you've seen Battle of the Billionaires, you know what we're talking about. This led to some friendships within the wrestling world, including one with Hulk Hogan, who died in July 2025. Following the news of his death, the president released a statement.

Here is Donald Trump's statement on Hulk Hogan's death.

Mere hours after news broke that Hulk had died, President Trump shared a tribute to his old friend on Truth Social. "We lost a great friend today," the president wrote, before describing Hulk as "MAGA all the way." President Trump went on to say that the late wrestler was strong, tough, smart, and had the "biggest heart," before referencing Hulk's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The president waxed poetic about Hulk's ability to entertain people all over the world, stating that the cultural impact the late wrestler had was massive. "To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"